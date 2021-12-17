ERIK BUDERUS
The Hastings College women’s basketball team filled its stocking Monday night with a 68-64 win over NAIA Division II No. 12 Kansas Wesleyan at Lynn Farrell Arena.
The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the No. 8 Broncos and may just be what the team needs as it takes a couple of days off for the holidays before traveling to California to play three games after Christmas.
“I’m pleased to get this win. We came out and played with more energy than we did Saturday. We made a ton of mistakes tonight, but we played a lot harder,” HC coach Jeff Dittman said. “This was a big step forward for us against a quality opponent.”
Monday’s win wasn’t easy.
Hastings trailed 36-35 at halftime but opened the second half on an 8-2 run to take a 43-38 lead. Alicia Statler scored a pair of buckets and Frankie Petersen and Melissa Thompson both scored during the run for the Broncos.
Hastings was never able to shake free of the Coyotes.
Hastings led 59-57 with 5:37 left in the game when the team went on a 7-0 run to open its largest lead of the night at 66-57.
Tanasia Uhrig helped fuel the run with a pair of steals, which helped HC get out in transition on both occasions. Uhrig scored a layup off one of the steals and was fouled on the other. She sank one of the two free throws. Laurel Zwiener also scored in the paint and Sophia McDermott hit a jump shot as the Broncos built the nine-point bulge with 1:59 remaining in the game.
The Broncos also tightened the clamps defensively, as they held Kansas Wesleyan to just one point between the 6:40 mark and the 1:04 mark of the second half. That allowed Hastings to break open from a 56-all tie to take the 66-57 lead.
KWU tried to make things interesting by utilizing some full-court pressure defense, which led to a quick steal and a basket with just 1:04 left in the game.
But Thompson hit a pair of free throws with 27 seconds left in the game to stretch HC’s lead back to nine points.
KWU scored five points in the final 16 seconds of the game, but it was too little, too late as the Broncos captured the win to improve to 10-3 on the season. The loss knocked KWU to 8-5.
“We had a lot more fun. This game was more fun. We were way more intense tonight,” McDermott said. “We needed this. We didn’t play with too much emotion (Saturday), so that was something we talked about and we did that tonight. Our next three games are against some really good teams, but we’re excited to get to go to California and play them. This was a good win for us going into that.”
Hastings didn’t start the game well and it appeared as if the Broncos would be dealt their third straight defeat.
Hastings fell down 24-16 midway through the first half and starting point guard Brittney Wong went to the bench with an injury. KWU opened the game red-hot from the field, hitting nine of its first 13 field-goal attempts while breaking out to a 21-14 lead. KWU was unable to build a double-digit lead, however, as the team struggled with turnovers much of the night.
McDermott came in off the bench and provided Hastings with an instant spark at the point guard position in place of Wong.
McDermott scored five points as Hastings used a 15-3 run to erase the eight-point deficit and build a 31-27 lead with 4:28 left in the first half. Freshman Sierra Williamson also scored three points in the run.
“(KWU) is really quick, especially out on the perimeter. And for us to lose Brittney early in the game like that, she’s probably our best perimeter defender, we had to put some people into positions that they’re not accustomed to being in,” Dittman said. “(McDermott) had a huge game. (Uhrig) made some big plays, but she’s got great quickness and she anticipates things well, so we count on her to do that.
“We had a long talk (Sunday) and a good day of practice (after the loss to Northwestern) about raising our intensity and playing harder. Tonight, we got back to playing Bronco basketball again.”
The Coyotes rallied, however, as Montric Santee scored on a drive to the basket with a scoop shot with the shot clock winding down. Then, teammate Rhys Pihl hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in the first half to put her team ahead by one point at the break.
It was the final time that KWU led in the game.
Statler led the Broncos with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while McDermott finished with 13 points. Petersen tallied 10 points in the win. Wong scored just two points and played only nine minutes in the game — she did not return after going to the bench with the injury.
KWU was led by Rebekah Bunde, who scored 16 points off the bench. Pihl tallied 12 points in the loss. The Coyotes had 16 turnovers in the first half and finished the game with 27 turnovers.
Hastings returns to action Dec. 28 at the Biola Classic against The Masters, then will play Dec. 29 against California State San Marcos and Dec. 30 against Biola. The Broncos return home with a matchup Jan. 4 at Dordt, then host Mount Marty Jan. 8.
Hastings College (68)
Cami Bruckman 1-4 0-0 2, Brittney Wong 1-1 0-0 2, Tanasia Uhrig 2-8 2-5 7, Kayli Rageth 1-2 1-2 3, Alicia Statler 6-10 2-5 14, Sophia McDermott 5-9 3-5 13, Erin Vanderpool 0-0 0-0 0, Frankie Petersen 4-7 2-2 10, Courtney Spawn 1-5 0-0 2, Josey Schomp 1-3 0-0 2, Melissa Thompson 2-5 2-2 6, Laurel Zwiener 2-3 0-0 4, Sierra Williamson 1-2 1-2 3. Totals: 27-59 10-19 68.
Kansas Wesleyan (64)
Montric Santee 4-9 0-0 8, Stephanie Frost 2-7 1-2 5, Rhys Pihl 4-10 2-2 12, Shelby Babcock 3-6 0-0 9, Vanessa Kresin 3-5 2-2 9, Heather Hewitt 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Cassity 2-6 1-1 5, Kalie LeShore 0-0 0-0 0, Alecia Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Rebekah Bunde 7-8 2-6 16. Totals: 25-52 8-13 64.
Halftime score — KWU 36, HC 35. 3-point field goals — HC 4-14 (Uhrig 1-6, Rageth 0-1, McDermott 3-5, Spawn 0-1, Schomp 0-1), KWU 6-15 (Santee 0-2, Pihl 2-5, Babcock 3-6, Kresin 1-2). Rebounds — HC 30 (Statler 10), KWU 34 (Frost 8). Assists — HC 15 (Wong, Uhrig, Statler, McDermott 2), KWU 11 (Pihl 4). Turnovers — HC 16, KWU 27. Total fouls — HC 12, KWU 16. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
