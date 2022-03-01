Thirteen Hastings College students will play with the Nebraska Intercollegiate Band, which rehearses and performs as part of the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association spring conference Thursday through Saturday in Lincoln.
The ensemble features more than 100 students from colleges and universities across Nebraska. Students are selected to be part of the band by nomination of a director and the needs of the ensemble.
The conductor for this year’s band is Michael Mapp, director of bands and conducting at New Mexico State University. He joined NMSU in 2017 after serving as director of bands at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
The band is performing the world premiere of “Suspended in a Sunbeam” by Joni Greene. The piece follows the story of the James Webb telescope, which launched in 2021. It is titled after a line in Carl Sagan’s “Pale Blue Dot” book, which is also the title of a photograph of Earth taken by Voyager I in 1990.
The concert begins 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a ballroom at the Graduate Lincoln, 141 N. Ninth St. (the former Hilton and Holiday Inn Hotel). The event is free and open to the public.
HC students participating in the 2022 Intercollegiate Band include:
- Courtney Beave of Hastings, flute/piccolo
- Joseph Campbell of Columbus, bass clarinet
- Jake Darling of Omaha, trumpet
- Alana DeBellis of Hastings, clarinet
- Samantha Gapp of Grand Island, horn
- Kendall Greene of Colorado Springs, Colorado, alto saxophone
- Ben Howie of Hastings, percussion
- Karl Ludwig of La Junta, Colorado, tenor sax
- Avery McKennan of Fort Calhoun, oboe
- Maria Pytlik of Brainard, trumpet
- Erick Rodriguez of Grand Island, alto sax
- Kierra Spurgeon of Omaha, percussion
- Sarah Sutton of Cheyenne, Wyoming, baritone sax
