YANKTON, S.D. — Mount Marty’s men took the No. 1 singles match and that was all as Hastings College won the conference dual 6-1.
Results:
No. 1 singles — Jeronimo Wagner (MM) def. Nick Smeltzer (HC) 7-6, 7-5
No. 2 — Zach Sodorff (HC) def. Alex Tennant (MM) 6-4, 6-1
No. 3 — Hunter Royal (HC) def. Giang Nguyen (MM) 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 — Hayden Royal (HC) Isaac Sam MM) 6-0, 6-1
No. 5 — Thane Waite (HC) Dominic Eager (MM) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles — Josh Sodorff/Zach Sodorff (HC) def Jeronimo Wagner/Zach Gonsor (MM) 6-3
No. 2 — Nick Smeltzer/Hunter Royal (HC) Alex Tennant/Giang Nguyen (MM) 6-0
No. 3 — Hayden Royal/Thane Waite (HC) def Isaac Sam/Dominic Eager (MM) 6-3
The Hastings College women took three singles matches and sealed the victory with a pair of doubles victories.
Results:
No. 1 singles — Theresa Price (HC) def. Tashlynne Badger (MM) 6-4, 6-1
No. 2 — Haley Gonsor (MM) def. Emma Markle (HC) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 — Hannah Theisen(HC) def Emma Brown (MM) 6-1, 6-0
No. 4 — Sammie Worthington (HC) def. Madelyn Heckenlaible (MM) 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 doubles — Theresa Price/Sammie Worthington (HC) def. Tashlynne Badger/Haley Gonsor (MM) 6-4
No. 2 — Emma Markle/Hannah Theisen (HC) def. Emma Brown/Madelyn Heckenlaible (MM) 6-0
