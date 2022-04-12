A retired longtime Hastings College faculty member and administrator, a distinguished HC graduate and longtime trustee, and a local bank will be honored April 21 as the newest inductees into the Hastings College Pro Rege Society.
Anne (Fairbanks) Bohlke, Bruce Gulliver and Five Points Bank will receive the college’s highest non-academic recognition in a ceremony at Lochland Country Club.
The evening will include a r6 p.m. reception, followed by a 7 p.m. dinner and the awards ceremony with a musical tribute by the Hastings College Department of Music and Theatre. Details and tickets are available at hastings.edu/prorege.
Bohlke began her Hastings College career in 1983 as a faculty member in the English Department. She served in various positions including associate vice president for academic affairs from 2006 until her retirement in 2012.
Bohlke’s contributions included serving as a chair for her academic discipline as well as other committees throughout Hastings College academics, and receiving awards such as the Distinguished Senior Faculty Award, the Vondrak Outstanding Advisor Award and the Omicron Delta Kappa National Faculty Advisor Award.
Gulliver graduated from Hastings College magna cum laude in 1970 with degrees in economics and business after serving in various leadership roles during his time as a student. He earned a doctorate in business and economics and pursued a career as economist at multiple established firms before he was appointed to the Hastings College Board of Trustees, where he served for 24 years. Today he serves on the Hastings College Foundation board of directors.
Five Points Bank has been a partner of Hastings College for more than 20 years. It has supported the college in various ways, including financing needs during the novel coronavirus disease pandemic, hosting student interns, employing Hastings College graduates and sponsoring athletic events.
During the ceremony, honorees are presented a Pro Rege medallion designed by sculptor George Lundeen, a member of the Hastings College Class of 1971, and inscribed with the College’s official motto, “Pro Rege” and “Humanities, Arts, Sciences.”
