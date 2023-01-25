SEWARD — A 16-0 third-quarter run by Concordia sealed Hastings College’s fate Wednesday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game held inside Friedrich Arena.
The women’s teams were tied for the better part of the second quarter, into halftime, and briefly after halftime. Then the Bulldogs (13-7, 11-5) made their move towards a sixth win in their last seven games.
The separation gained was enough to hold off a Bronco comeback in the final 10 minutes for a 73-62 win.
Five different Bulldogs scored baskets in the game-altering run, indicative of the team’s scoring effort in the contest.
CUNE received contributions from 10 players on the night. Abby Kreiser scored a team-high 14 points and Taysha Rushton added 12. Kendal Brigham and Mackenzie Koepke combined for 17 off the bench.
Hastings College fell to 0-7 in the new year.
Katharine Hamburger paced the Broncos (8-13, 4-11) with a game-high 16 points. She scored the Broncos’ final 12 points in the game — nine coming via three 3-pointers — after they trailed by 18 points with 4 minutes left.
Alyssa Baker had 13 points, Mariyah Avila nine and Kiernan Paulk eight. Dawson Knode tallied seven off the bench.
The Broncos host No. 3 Dordt on Saturday.
Men: Concordia 80, Hastings College 42
Concordia took its frustrations of a three-game losing streak out on Hastings College Wednesday night, posting its largest margin of victory this season in an 80-42 walloping.
The Broncos (13-8, 6-7) scored 15 points in the first 20 minutes on the way to a season-low in points. They’ve now dropped five of their last six game and host Dordt on Saturday. The Defenders won by 33 on Jan. 6.
Hastings shot 6-of-23 in the first half while Concordia hit at a 50% clip from the floor with nine makes from the free throw line.
It took Concordia seven minutes to build a double-digit lead. Noah Schutte scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the opening frame.
Danilo Matovic had five of HC’s 15 by halftime and that’s where he would finish.
The team’s leading scorer, Reggie Thomas, scored 10 in the second half to reach a team-high 12, but the Broncos couldn’t slow down the Bulldogs (12-9, 8-7).
Evan Kingston added nine points for Hastings. Logan Schuldt led bench players with four.
