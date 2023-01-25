SEWARD — A 16-0 third-quarter run by Concordia sealed Hastings College’s fate Wednesday night in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game held inside Friedrich Arena.

The women’s teams were tied for the better part of the second quarter, into halftime, and briefly after halftime. Then the Bulldogs (13-7, 11-5) made their move towards a sixth win in their last seven games.

