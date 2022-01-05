Hastings College women’s head wrestling coach Cara Romeike is expecting big things from her team going forward.
With 17 of her 21 wrestlers still freshmen, odds are the team will be quite formidable come its senior season. But what the second-year coach likes even better as her team heads into its open tournament Saturday at 9 a.m. in Lynn Farrell Arena is that with its 2-2 record in duel meets thus far, the team is already playing for keeps.
“They’ve really been doing well mindset-wise,” Romeike said. “The thing I’ve been most impressed with is that no matter what, they go out expecting to win. They don’t care who they are wrestling. They all have the attitude, ‘I’m going to win this match.’ They rise to the occasion and do really well.”
With six Broncos ranked among the top 20 nationally, Romeike’s enthusiasm for this weekend’s tournament appears well-founded. Teams sending wrestlers include: York College, Avila, Umqua Community College, Albion, Chadron, Friends, Iowa, Iowa Wesleyan, Iowa Western, Wayland Baptist, William Penn, and Jamestown, Romeike’s alma mater. An estimated 100 wrestlers are expected to take the mat, roughly twice the number that showed up last season due to the Covid 19 outbreak.
Top guns set to compete for the Broncos include: Kaydince Turner (ranked 13th), 136 pounds, Uno Latu (12), 170, Tabatha Wood (15), 136, Tiana Savino (17), 109, Amy Fuller (18), 155, and Savannah Turner (19), 143.
Fuller, one of three returning starters, missed nationals by one match last season. Romeike believes she’s capable of taking reaching that goal this time around.
“She has a good chance of being an All American this year,” she said. “Last year she did great, but I think this weekend at the tournament she’s going to make a splash.”
Both Kandice Turner and Wood have already beaten top-raked wrestlers in their young but distinguished careers, Romeike said.
“We expect really big things from them in the future,” she said. “Wood wins matches every tournament she goes to. As a freshman that’s hard to do. At our duel against Baker, Midland, and University of St. Mary, on Dec. 4, she went undefeated.”
While technically sound, the team will need to turn up the volume on its intensity level going forward to be as good as Romeike thinks they can be, she said. Hand siding and getting more physical on the mat will be the emphasis on Saturday, she said.
“That’s what I expect of them this weekend,” she said. “They’re super technical and know a lot of moves but sometimes lack aggression.
“Now that it’s after Christmas break, we’re just seeing where they are as far as shape goes and making sure they’re in good shape.”
With nationals less than three months away, Romeike is already pacing the team for what she hopes will be a solid showing alongside the best of the best. The team will send 12 wrestlers to nationals, adding urgency to each match going forward for the 21 Broncos competing for 12 spots.
“Right now, I’m just kind of looking at what they need to improve on so we can have a good turnout at nationals,” Romeike said. “We’re just figuring out which 12 will be going.
“It’s really crazy but really fun to work with these young girls, to mold them into the wrestlers that they will become. What makes everything more exciting is that when they are seniors, our team is going to be unstoppable. I’m really looking forward to that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.