Hastings College women’s basketball players, coaches, and supporters from across the years reunited to celebrate the program’s rich history during halftime at the Bronco women’s basketball game verses Dordt University Saturday afternoon in Lynn Farrell Arena.
The gathering of past players, coaches and managers included many of the familiar faces that helped shape and guide the program through the years. More than 25 players and coaches lined the court at halftime to receive recognition during the intermission ceremony, including Carrie (Hofstetter) Eighmey, a 2004 alum and former Bronco point guard who guided the team to four national tournament appearances and a pair of national titles in 2002 and 2003 before assuming the reigns as head coach from 2012-15.
Players from the 2002, 2003, and 2006 National Championship teams were collectively acknowledged with special recognition for their collective accomplishments, which include three national championships, seven Final Four appearances, 21 national tournament appearances, and nine conference championships. With an average of 21 wins per season, Lady Bronco teams have amassed 30 or more wins on eight occasions.
Individually, the program has featured 17 All-Americans, three Conference Players of the Year, and one National Player of the Year.
Fremont resident Elizabeth (Herbek) Borisow, 41, played post from 2000-03 and was instrumental in leading the Broncos to back-to-back national championships. The team’s one and only National Player of the Year , she also garnered Conference Player of the Year honors during her storied career. Enshrined in the HC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, she now coaches a youth basketball team that includes two of her three children.
“I’m grateful they got all us players together,” she said. “It’s nice to see everybody. It’s nice to celebrate together the camaraderie and the success we’ve had as a program.
“All of us are still pretty close. I remember most the family environment we had with the players and the fun we had. Yes, we worked hard on the court, but just having fun too, just getting that family (element) built in to that team.”
Her sister, Laurie (Herbek) Sylliaasen, 42, who was also in attendance Saturday, was one of the original seven players recruited by coach Ken Rhodes to join the inaugural program. For that reason, Borisow’s recollections included fond memories of the program’s inaugural season as well.
“This is exciting,” Borisow said. “It’s always nice to have the opportunity to see everybody again, being around not only my teammates, but some of the ones who came ahead of me. I hadn’t been back to this gym for a while, so it was nice to come back and be here.”
Having the support of HC staff and the community each week was a huge factor in spurring the Broncos to victories, she said.
“We always had great support here,” she said. “They always showed up for us. It was neat to see.”
Hildreth resident and former teammate Mary (Stuehm) Johnson, 41, was moved from the center position to forward her senior season in 2002 to make room for Borisow. A four-year starter, she was Third Team All-American, Honorable Mention All-American, First Team All-American, and Second Team All-American, respectively.
While the team's success were certainly memorable, she said it was the friendships forged along the way that have meant most to her.
“The relationships is the biggest thing, the bond you share with your teammates,” she said. “You spend so much time with those people and you have the same goals. You are all in college and having fun, but still working hard.”
Though a standout herself, she said the team’s phenomenal success was never attributable to any one player, but rather, to a group of players who played as one.
“We didn’t really care about individual accolades,” she said. “We just wanted to win games. We were very unselfish.”
She welcomed the recognition ceremony as an opportunity to gather with old friends. Having fielded a tournament team for years comprised of former Bronco teammates, she said she has managed to stay in contact with 4-5 players on a regular basis and 12-15 casually.
“I always am glad to get together with my friends,” she said. “We used to do it once a year when we were doing the Whoopers & Hoopers tournament, but they cancelled that the last two years, so we hadn’t been able to get together as much. This is nice to get to see some of them anyway.”
Lincoln resident Ken Rhodus, 83, guided the 1992-93 Broncos to 31 wins (then a Nebraska State Collegiate record) and the program’s first trip to the NAIA National Tournament berth during his stint as head coach from 1977-2001.
“It was great seeing some of these players that played for me,” he said. “By golly, some of them I hadn’t seen since the ‘80s and at least one of them from the late ‘70s, so it was a real treat for me.”
Rhodus spent the better part of the pre-ceremony gathering sharing stories with his former players. One of his favorite tales detailed how he pulled that first team together on a shoestring budget.
“I was given $3,000 to recruit six girls,” he said. “I gave each of them $500, so I had six players and they all got the same amount of money. I also recruited one girl out of the student body to come and play, so we had seven players on that first team, not even enough to scrimmage.
“We had to get the junior high team from Hastings High to come out and scrimmage us, so it was a lot different then. Of course, we could travel in one van when you’ve only got seven players and the coach. It was fun to get it started.”
That the program continues to generate winning seasons year after year is an accomplishment he finds especially noteworthy.
“You know the program has been going for 45 years, and they’ve averaged 21 wins,” he said. “That’s incredible!” It’s been good to watch the evolution of it and how they’ve gotten better and better each year. I’m really proud that I was able to get that thing started.”
