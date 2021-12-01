Things are starting to fall the Broncos way on the wrestling mat. The Hastings College women’s wrestling program, now in its second year of existence, has a full lineup this season, and that newfound depth paved the way for the program’s first dual victory on Nov. 24.
The Broncos defeated a William Penn University squad that was receiving votes in the NAIA top 25 poll, winning 35-15. Last year, Hastings College finished the year with just three wrestlers competing in the conference meet. So far this season, 16 different women have wrestled in a match for HC.
Hastings has competed in two invites outside of the dual against William Penn. Tabitha Wood has recorded a team-high six wins, pinning five women along the way. Tiana Savino is right behind her with five wins on the year.
The Broncos will host their second annual Hastings Open as the first competition after the Christmas break, on Jan. 9. Last season, Kimberly Pollak became the first HC women’s wrestler to win an invitational championship, by placing first at the Bronco Open.
Hastings has just one senior on the team in Jacqueline Carreras. Fifteen of the remaining 18 wrestlers on the team are freshmen, as head coach Cara Romeike is making strides in building the program.
Only one of the grapplers on the roster is from Nebraska; Fremont native Abby Beeck is a freshman. That could be a trend that changes, as girls wrestling is now a sport sanctioned by the Nebraska Scholastic Activities Association. According to the NSAA website, five teams in the Tribland area have girls wrestling teams. They are: Adams Central, Blue Hill/Red Cloud, Harvard, Minden, and Superior/Deshler.
HC’s next competition will be Saturday, when it will face Midland and University of Mary in a double dual in Leavenworth, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.