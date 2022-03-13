JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Hastings College women's wrestling team had four grapplers competing at the national tournament, coming off a runner-up performance in the conference tournament.
Kaydince Turner, a freshman for the Broncos, went into nationals as the 10th seed and won her first match via major decision. After losing to the seventh seed in the second round, Turner — HC's 143-pounder — cruised through her next two matches, racking up a pin and a 12-1 major decision. But Turner's season came to an end in the consolation quarterfinals, where she lost an 11-8 decision to ninth seeded Josettee Partney.
Turner's performance is the furthest any wrestler has advanced in the program's two years of existence.
Ilaisaane Latu, a freshman at 155, lost her first match of the national tournament against the No. 2 seed in the bracket, but she then won her next two matches with pins at 24 seconds and 1:22. Latu lost via 10-0 major decision to end her tourney run.
Hastings College's Tiana Savino and Savannah Turner — both freshmen — went 1-2 in the tournament.
