After having to change their habit a year ago over public health concerns, chicken noodle lovers who eat hearty on the Sunday before Thanksgiving in support of Hastings Catholic Schools will be able to return to their old routine or take advantage of some newer options this weekend.
HCS’ Chicken Noodle Dinner and Holiday Bazaar at St. Cecilia High School did not lapse due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic in 2020. But the dine-in option was dropped last year in favor of a carryout format with curbside pick-up, while most bazaar activities were moved online.
This year, meals will once again be served at the school. But if they prefer, supporters still will be able to pick up food to go at the school or even have it delivered late Sunday morning to a remote neighborhood drop-off site near them.
The locally famous event centers on a meal of chicken noodles, coleslaw and biscuits. Dine-in meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the old school gymnasium across the alley south from St. Cecilia Church at Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue. (The old gym is across the corridor east from the newer Chapman Gymnasium where St. Cecilia varsity athletic events take place.) Carryout dinners may be purchased until 5 p.m.
In addition, supporters may order food to be delivered to one of four Noodle Drop Zones: in the Westbrook neighborhood; at Lochland; at the Assumption Catholic Church north of Roseland; and at Good Samaritan Village. Orders will be ready for pick-up in those locations between 11 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Doors to the gymnasium will be open from 4-7 p.m. Saturday for guests to view raffle items and theme baskets and to purchase meal and raffle tickets.
Otherwise, meal tickets can be purchased online through hastingscatholicschools.org/bazaar through 10 a.m. Friday, or at the door on Sunday.
Doors then open again Sunday at 8 a.m. for coffee and rolls, a book sale, a purse sale, family booths, a bake sale and theme basket raffles.
Bingo and the Stage Raffle begin 10:30 a.m. in Centennial Hall, the fellowship hall attached to St. Cecilia Church.
The Stage Raffle, also known as the Spinning Wheel, is known as one of the most popular activities for those attending in person.
Bazaar activities run through 4 p.m.
The Chicken Noodle Dinner and Bazaar long have been important fundraisers for Hastings Catholic Schools, which recently announced plans for a $10 million capital campaign to enhance teacher pay, renovate and expand the high school, and address other needs.
Hastings Catholic Schools, a central Catholic school system for Hastings and the surrounding area, includes St. Michael’s Elementary, 721 Creighton Ave., and St. Cecilia Middle School and High School just north of downtown.
Project leaders said this year’s return to the traditional event format is a joy, and that the dinner and bazaar not only raise money, but also help build the bonds of community among those who participate and who work to make it a success.
This annual fundraiser for our school brings families together to work shifts, get to know each other and have fun for the good of Hastings Catholic Schools,” Cerny said. “We thank the Hastings Community for all their support as well to make this event the success it has been over the years.”
Jen Fehringer, bazaar co-chair, said that after an unusual introduction to leadership of the event in 2020, she is looking forward to this weekend.
"I have enjoyed being a bazaar chair for the last two years,” she said. “Last year with COVID was an interesting way to start that journey! However, this year will be back in person and I am looking forward to a fun day with our school family. There will be something for everyone, so come on out and support Hastings Catholic schools.”
