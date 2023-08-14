The chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools has been appointed as right-hand administrator to the Most Rev. James Conley, bishop of the Diocese of Lincoln, effective immediately.
The appointment of the Rev. Thomas Brouillette as vicar general of the diocese was announced in a diocesan news release late Monday afternoon.
Brouillette will retain his existing duties at this time.
In Monday’s news release, the diocese announced that Conley had removed the Rev. Justin Fulton from the position of vicar general “due to inappropriate and offensive comments made in the workplace.”
“Those in leadership positions in the diocese must be held to a high standard of conduct,” Conley said in the news release.
The vicar general typically works out of an office in the diocesan chancery, which in Lincoln is next door to the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. The vicar general is the bishop’s deputy in non-judicial legal and administrative affairs.
The Diocese of Lincoln encompasses all of Nebraska south of the Platte River.
Brouillette, a Hastings native and 1988 graduate of St. Cecilia High School, was assigned to return to his hometown in 2010 as St. Cecilia High School and Middle School principal. He became chief administrative officer, or superintendent, of Hastings Catholic Schools the following year. For the first part of his tenure at HCS, he also served as pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Roseland and Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption.
As vicar general, Brouillette will carry the honorific title “the Very Reverend.”
The Rev. Cyrus Rowan, who is entering his fourth year as St. Cecilia principal, currently also serves as assistant chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools.
As part of the diocesan administrative change announced Monday, the Very Rev. Caleb LaRue, diocesan chancellor, received a dual appointment as vicar for canonical affairs. LaRue is a former parochial vicar, or assistant pastor, of St. Cecilia Church in Hastings.
