As Hastings College assistant music and theatre professor Nathan Mertens sees it, symphony music should be both mainstream and universally accessible to the masses.
“The big this is that music needs to be in the community far more,” said Mertens, 32, a doctor of music arts degree holder in saxophone performance and D’Addario Woodwind Artist. “Music programs in secondary and collegiate education spend a lot of time in our own little bubble, and I want music to be for everyone.”
The HC alum and Waverly native is one of 60 members recently accepted into the exclusive 2022 Cohort of the Global Leaders Program, a cohort for accomplished musical professionals representing 28 nations and six continents. Its network of institutional field work hosts spans more than 40 nations.
Operating in partnership with nine top universities and think tanks, the year-long program is directed by a world-class faculty that includes Nobel Laureates, Grammy winners, Polar Prize awardees and TED presenters. Its aim is to empower cultural changemakers to grow organizations that impact communities.
“I’m pretty excited about being part of the cohort,” Mertens said. “It’s something I was looking at doing for about two years when the pandemic hit, so I paused to do it.
“A huge component of this is field work, where you actually go out and do work with human beings. Much of what we do in music is getting out into the community, so as soon as the pandemic started to wane, I decided to apply.”
Founded by CEO Cristina Vollmer de Burelli, V5Initiative Venezuela, the Global Leaders program is an executive graduate certificate program that includes 12 academic modules, an international fieldwork experience and cohort residency. Academic modules conducted online at 4 p.m. central time Mondays and Wednesdays consist of readings, online discussions and homework. For some global participants, the arrangement requires keeping unusual hours to fulfill.
“When we meet, it’s good morning, good afternoon, and good evening,” Mertens said. “There are a bunch of time zones to navigate.”
Mertens learned this week that his fieldwork component will be spending a week at Plurinational Conservatory of Music in Bolivia, where he will play saxophone and work with woodwind players. Tentative plans include an additional week spent in Peru, where he would perform solo with Orquesta Sinfonica de Arequipain.
“Everyone I’ve met so far, their resumes are rather impressive,” he said. “Just in my cohort group of five, we have a violinist who runs an all-female orchestra in Brazil, an arts administrator who worked at the Lincoln Center and now works in Columbia, and a CEO of a strings program for at-risk and underserved students in Indianapolis. Everyone has pretty illustrious careers.”
Topics featured in three of the 12 modules to date include: the psychology of music, aesthetics of music, and music as a vehicle for social change.
“We’re really excited about Nathan’s participation in this program and what he will bring back that will benefit the current and future HC students and the Hastings community as a whole,” said Louie Eckhardt, chair of HC’s department of music and theatre.
Having travelled to Tokyo, Japan, as a receipient of the Monbukagakusho scholarship prior to his appointment at Hastings College, Mertens sees the Global Leaders Program as yet another opportunity to expand his world views. Working alongside project founders, social entrepreneurs, teaching artists, concert presenters, professional orchestra musicians, university and conservatory professors and doctoral researchers, his studies focus on social entrepreurship, cultural agency community development, organization management, design thinking and education leadership.
“Understanding different ways of life makes you a global citizen,” Mertens said. “My pursuit has been to continue to expand my being a global citizen, to make the world a more inclusive global place.”
He hopes his applied experiences will serve to bolster the efforts of the music department, Hastings College travel courses and service learning.
“I hope to help diversify music and who is able to do music and listen to music,” he said. “Connecting music more and more with people is what I hope to get out of this program.
“Classical or what we would consider formal music used to be something everyone would listen to. As a society, I think we have moved into this idea of high art verses music. I am much more of the idea that we can have music for everyone and we don’t need to make this an elitist sort of thing.”
