An outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has led to the cancellation of the Hastings Community Theatre's season-opening production.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, HCT announced its production of "Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins" would be moved to the end of the organization's 2022-23 season, most likely in mid-June 2023. The final determination of dates will depend on performance rights and royalties.

