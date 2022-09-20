An outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has led to the cancellation of the Hastings Community Theatre's season-opening production.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, HCT announced its production of "Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins" would be moved to the end of the organization's 2022-23 season, most likely in mid-June 2023. The final determination of dates will depend on performance rights and royalties.
The show had been scheduled to run Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. The virus apparently had other plans, however.
According to Tuesday's news release, 75% of the cast and crew tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
The affected individuals have quarantined for the affected five days and are recovering, HCT said. But with opening night scheduled for just 10 days from now, a change in dates was necessary.
Season ticketholders' dates will automatically be changed to the new show dates when they are set. Individual tickets that were purchased through the HCT website also will be moved to the new dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.