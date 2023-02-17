“We all go a little mad sometimes.”
Hastings Community Theatre’s Berice Rosenberg offers that the truism found in this famous “Psycho” quote from Norman Bates is precisely why stories such as the upcoming HCT production, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” carry such universal appeal with audiences.
Based on the best-selling novel by Ken Kesey, which became a film classic starring Jack Nicholson in 1975, the somber story is one Rosenberg has wanted to revisit since portraying its villain, Nurse Ratchet, onstage two decades ago.
That this year’s cast of HCT actors seemed ideally suited for the roles has made directing the production everything she hoped it would be.
Performances are Feb. 17, 18 and 19 and 24, 25 and 26, with 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. matinees on Sundays.
The community theater is located at 515 S. Fourth Ave. on the Good Samaritan Village campus. Tickets are available in advance on HCT’s web site, www.hctheatre.org, or at the door until sold out.
Due to its adult themes and language, the show is recommended for viewers ages 17 and older.
Rosenberg is being assisted in direction by her daughter, Morwenna Limper. Her cast of destiny includes HCT veterans Colin Sandall as roguish patient RP McMurphy, Connie Sheehy as power-hungry Nurse Ratched, and Corey VomWeg as narrator Chief Bromden. Newcomers poised to make an impression include Adam VanderVeer, Mike Davidson and Christi Eaglefeather. Set design by Chuck Rosenberg offers an uncomfortable look at the state of mental health institutions in 1958.
“I’d kinda been waiting for the right combination of people, a talent pool that could support it,” Berice Rosenberg said. “I felt it really needed actors who could draw on their own emotions to build these characters. I explained to them very early on that it was going to be important that each of them take their character and find a backstory for that character.
“As director, I only led or directed them, or in some cases reined them in, and gave them the tools they needed. ‘Here’s the story. You’ve got your dialogue. Take your character and make it yours.’ People watching are not going to remember the dialogue per se, but what they will remember is the cast and what each actor brought to the performance, because they are all that good.”
The plot centers on the rampant abuse of power taking place within the mental hospital and one patient’s attempt to challenge that misplaced authority, with much of the dialogue centered on heated exchanges between McMurphy and Ratched.
Though initially self-serving in his attempts to undermine Rached’s authority, McMurphy ultimately finds himself endeared to his fellow patients in what becomes a battle of wills challenging the mean-spirited nature of patient care provided under Ratched’s heavy and oft-times malicious hand.
“When McMurphy first arrives, he thinks he’s cock of the walk,” Rosenberg said. “He’s going to show these other patients that he is big man on campus. He starts out to take advantage of them, but as you watch his character develop, he comes to care for them.”
For Sandall and Sheehy, their roles call for personalities far removed from their own, Rosenberg said.
“McMurphy is not a role you would think of Colin in,” she said. “It was a beautiful thing to watch him, a professional teacher, become a guy who is always getting into fights. He (McMurphy) is not a nice guy, and he (Sandall) does an amazing job bringing that to the stage.
“Connie had to do the exact opposiite. Nurse Rached is evil. She doesn’t care about anybody. She just loves power, and it’s like second nature to her. Connie really had to strive to become this cold, unfeeling person, when in real life she’s not that way. Both of them really stepped up their game, and it’s been a joy to watch.”
Following “Joseph and the Amazing Technicholor Dreamcoat,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” is HCT’s second production of the season. Offerings continue with “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” in April and conclude with “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins” in June.
The as-yet to be determined HCT Kids performance is scheduled for August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.