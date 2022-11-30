A Bible story older than Christmas itself will bring the joyous spirit of redemption and hope to Hastings for the holidays in Hastings Community Theatre's upcoming musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The musical will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and 7:30 p.m. Dec .9-10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at HCT, 515 S. Fourth Ave.

