A Bible story older than Christmas itself will bring the joyous spirit of redemption and hope to Hastings for the holidays in Hastings Community Theatre's upcoming musical production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
The musical will be onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and 7:30 p.m. Dec .9-10 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at HCT, 515 S. Fourth Ave.
Featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Weber, the family-friendly production transports viewers to ancient Egypt to witness the betrayal of youngest brother Joseph by his 11 brothers.
Fueled by jealousy over a spectacular coat gifted to him by his father that is perceived as flaunting his favored status, the brothers sell him into slavery, a fate that is ultimately unsealed by his ability to interpret dreams. When his visions serve to safeguard the Pharaoh’s kingdom from the ill effects of a dreadful famine, he is rewarded with a position of status and wealth.
When the foretold famine threatens to wipe out Joseph's family, they crawl to Pharaoh for handouts, only to reunite with Joseph, who, upon reading their repentant hearts, shows mercy upon them.
Dustin Velazquez stars as Joseph, with play narration performed by Rachel Mueller. Jake Elting plays Pharaoh in his first leading role with HCT, with Ruth Nielsen and Jessica Brock sharing director duties.
Erik Nielsen will direct the music, which includes a children's choir.
Tickets for the show are on sale now at hctheatre.org and at the door, as available. Discounted tickets are available to seniors and students with student identification cards.
"It's just a lot of fun," Nielsen said of the musical. "You'll leave with a lot of great tunes in your head. It's a really light, happy evening."
Initially scheduled to be its second show of the 2022-23season, “Joseph” emerges as HCT’s season opener after multiple illnesses within the cast forced postponement of its initially scheduled opener, “Glorious! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” in October. That production is scheduled to reappear as HCT's final production in June of 2023.
Given the nature of the play, Nielsen sees “Joseph” as the perfect substitute to ring in the holiday season.
“It’s not specifically geared toward any holiday, but it does have that family redemption and happy ending,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun working on this one. It's a good story to start out the holidays.”
