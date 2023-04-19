Murder and mayhem seem almost civilized when a distant heir to a family fortune aims to eliminate the competition in the Tony Award-winning slapstick comedy musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," presented onstage by Hastings Community Theatre on April 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at HCT, 515 S. Fourth Ave. Tickets for all performances are available at the door until sold out or online at hctheatre.org.

