Murder and mayhem seem almost civilized when a distant heir to a family fortune aims to eliminate the competition in the Tony Award-winning slapstick comedy musical, "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," presented onstage by Hastings Community Theatre on April 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30.
Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays at HCT, 515 S. Fourth Ave. Tickets for all performances are available at the door until sold out or online at hctheatre.org.
Jackson Dittmer portrays low-born Monty Navarro, an unremarkable soul who discovers after his mother's death that she had been disinherited years earlier by her wealthy family of unsavory characters.
Upon learning that he was ninth in line to inherit the family's considerable fortune, and eager to impress his love interest Sibella Hallward (played by Morwenna Limper), he hatches an unscrupulous plan to kill off the eight family members in front of him to claim the inheritance and become Earl of Highhurst.
Standing in his way are eight members of the D'Ysquith Family, each played in different costumes by Jeff Sokol. Throw in a love triangle between Navarro, Hallward, and the lovely Phoebe D'Ysquith (played by Nick Bartos), and the play takes on another dimension altogether, driven by memorable music, fast-moving script, veteran cast, and seldom used (if ever) video wall delivering eye-popping special effects to illustrate each victim's demise.
Directed and choreographed by Colin Sandall (“Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Sweeney Todd,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest”) with musical direction by Erik Nielsen (“Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” “Mamma Mia,” “Tintypes”), the musical tastefully delivers more laughs than a story centered on murders should ever deliver, Sandall said.
"The fun of the show is that it is a slapstick farce modeled after a 1920s-style musical," he said. "It's basically watching Monty running around trying to find ways to kill Jeff. Other than the fact that it deals with murder, it's pretty light-hearted, a rags-to-riches show where you're rooting for Monty, even though he's doing all these awful things.
"Our ensemble plays 43 distinctly different characters, so they are doing a lot of costume changes, as well. Jeff just about never leaves the stage. Sometimes he has 20 seconds to change costumes. It's a lot of fun."
Utilizing the 10-by-10-foot video screen for special effects adds a visual dimension to the production not seen in previous HCT productions to Sandall's knowledge, he said.
"The motion graphics haven't been done here in some time ... maybe ever," he said. "They make the effects look very cool. Having this backdrop is probably our biggest wow moment. That's not to take away how great every actor is doing.
"Everybody is bringing their A-game to this production, and it's been so much fun to do. It's like Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, but a bit edgier."
