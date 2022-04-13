Voters wanting to learn more about the individuals running for the Hastings Board of Education are invited to a candidate forum 7 p.m. April 25 at Lincoln Elementary School, 720 S. Franklin Ave.
All 12 candidates for four open board seats have been invited to attend the forum. The event will follow a question-and-answer format.
Craig Kautz, retired superintendent of Hastings Public Schools and current executive director of the Hastings Public Schools Foundation, will serve as moderator.
“The Hastings Education Association encourages the public to attend this candidate forum to learn more about the candidates for the school board,” said Ben Welsch, HEA president-elect. “The decisions the school board members make have a great impact on the education and future of the students in our community. It is up to all of us to know and understand what each school board member believes and supports.
“At the heart of it all, members of a district’s board of education must believe and ensure all students have access to high-quality teachers and safe learning environments. It means ensuring that all students have the tools and resources they need to learn and succeed no matter where they live or what their life circumstances are.”
HEA is a member-directed professional organization representing teachers in the Hastings Public Schools. It is affiliated with the Nebraska State Education Association.
