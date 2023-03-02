Here in Nebraska, rates of colorectal cancer diagnosis and death are higher compared to the United States overall. In fact, nearly 3,800 Nebraskans were diagnosed with colorectal cancers in the four-year period of 2015-2018.

This is why anyone age 45 and older should get screened and continue screening on a regular basis. Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable, but you need to get screened so that cancer can be identified early, when treatments are more successful.

