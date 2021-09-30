October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The term breast cancer means something different to each one of us. For some it’s a terrible disease you are fighting right now. For others, it hasn’t touched your life personally. For most of us, we have witnessed its effects on the lives of someone we love or are close to. Whatever perspective we come from, we all share the same goal: to save lives from breast cancer.
Breast cancer is a cancer that everyone knows about and yet knowing alone is sometimes not enough to encourage action. Of women age 50-74 years in the South Heartland District of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in Nebraska, 73% report being up to date with screening mammograms. We can improve this by encouraging all the women in our lives who are age 50-74 years to get screened.
Screening saves lives, but screening recommendations can be confusing. The United States Preventive Services Task Force recommends mammography for women age 50-74 years on an every-other-year schedule. For help making the best breast cancer screening decision for you, discuss with your health care provider your personal and family histories, which may identify risk factors for breast cancer.
One in eight American women is diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and, sadly, the chance that breast cancer will be the cause for a woman’s death is 1 in 39 (cancer.org). The American Cancer Society estimates that there will be 1,560 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in Nebraska women in 2021.
While incidence, or the rate at which breast cancer occurs, hasn’t changed over the past decade, we have seen mortality, or deaths from breast cancer, decrease both in Nebraska and nationwide. This emphasizes the importance of screening, early detection and treatment in reducing deaths from breast cancer.
Although breast cancer screening can’t prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.
South Heartland District Health Department believes everyone should have access to quality healthcare and cancer screenings. If you have insurance and need help finding a medical home (a clinic where you go for health services, where the health care providers know you and your health needs, and where your health records are maintained), we can help.
If you don’t have insurance, we can help you enroll in the Every Woman Matters Program which provides breast and cervical cancer screening and diagnostic for Nebraska women age 21-74 years of age who meet income eligibility guidelines. If you don’t qualify for the Every Woman Matters Program, we can help you connect with affordable care and help you navigate the assistance programs. Our staff of community health workers can help connect you with a number of resources for cancer screenings and healthy living.
Why do we mention healthy living? In fact, our lifestyle can affect our cancer risk. The American Institute of Cancer Research suggests that lifestyle changes can reduce our risk of certain cancers. Staying active, staying lean, eating smart and limiting alcohol intake are some of the 10 cancer prevention recommendations AICR suggests to reduce cancer risk.
So, make your health a priority by setting goals for a healthier lifestyle and scheduling regular health screenings. If you have questions or want more information, don’t hesitate to ask your doctor or a public health nurse.
For more information on breast cancer or resources for accessing health care, call SHDHD at 402-462-6211 or 1-877-238-7595 or visit our website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Dorrann Hultman is the community health services coordinator for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 877-238-7595.
