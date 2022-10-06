Some of us are into “scary” things as we ramp up for Halloween during the month of October, but the South Heartland District Health Department would like to focus this month on taking some of the “scary” out of breast cancer.
Too many of us have witnessed the effects of breast cancer on the lives of people close to us. Throughout October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the health department and some of our healthcare partners will be sharing stories, tips and encouragement to promote screening for breast cancer.
Who is at risk for breast cancer? Rates of breast cancer vary among people of different ethnicities and ages, and are different for women compared to men. For example, the risk of breast cancer is much lower in men than in women. The lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833 for men in the U.S. compared to 1 in 8 for women in the U.S. In women, risk of developing breast cancer is lowest for Hispanic women and highest among non-Hispanic white women and non-Hispanic black women. For all, there are steps that can be taken to reduce that risk.
Tracking the breast cancer rates has helped us know that incidence, or the rate at which breast cancer occurs, has not changed over the past decade. However, mortality, which is the rate of deaths from breast cancer, has decreased in Nebraska and nationwide. This emphasizes the importance of screening, early detection and treatment in reducing deaths from breast cancer.
We know that screening saves lives, but screening recommendations can be confusing and are different for women considered to be at average risk versus high risk for breast cancer. The recommendations from expert sources, such as the American Cancer Society and the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force differ in the target age for first screening. Most women of average risk begin regular screenings when they are in their 40s. Based on your personal and family history, as well as your risk factors for breast cancer, you might schedule your first mammogram earlier. Your health care provider can help you identify your risk factors and help you make the best breast cancer screening decisions for you, including when to start and how often you should be screened.
Are South Heartland women keeping up with the recommended screening? Of women age 50-74 years in the South Heartland District of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in Nebraska, 73% report being up to date with screening mammograms. This is good news, but it also means that about a quarter of South Heartland women in this age group are not up to date and are not taking advantage of the benefits of regular screening. Please help us improve this by encouraging ALL the women in your lives who are age 40-74 years to talk to their doctor about getting screened.
Regular screening allows for early diagnosis. The American Cancer Society (cancer.org" target="_blank">cancer.org) says that regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at an early stage, when treatment is most likely to be successful. A mammogram can often find breast changes that could be cancer years before physical symptoms develop. Results from many decades of research clearly show that women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer found earlier, are less likely to need aggressive treatments like surgery to remove the entire breast (mastectomy) and chemotherapy, and are more likely to be cured.
Hastings area resident Carissa Uhrmacher has become a champion for breast cancer screening and early diagnosis. When she spoke to us about her journey, she told us she is glad she was getting screened annually. “I knew it was important to do. I really didn’t have a history,” she said. Following one of her routine screenings in September last year, Carissa was diagnosed with breast cancer. A year later and after receiving 16 weeks of treatment, she shared some good news: The results of her recent yearly mammogram came back as clear. After Carissa’s diagnosis, a close friend scheduled her first mammogram, saying afterward, “That was so easy, why did I wait?”
If you are concerned about the cost of mammograms, South Heartland District Health Department can help. We work to assure that everyone has access to quality healthcare and cancer screenings. If you don’t have insurance, we can help you enroll in the Every Woman Matters program which provides free or low-cost mammograms for Nebraska women age 40-74 years of age who meet income eligibility guidelines. If you don’t qualify for the Every Woman Matters program, we can help you connect with affordable care and help you navigate the assistance programs. Our staff of community health workers can help connect you with resources for cancer screenings.
This October, help the women in your life make breast cancer screenings a priority. Encourage them to get started and stay on track with recommended screenings. Screening saves lives!
To listen to Carissa talk about the importance of breast cancer screening, and for more information on breast cancer or breast cancer screening resources, visit our website: www.southheartlandhealth.ne.gov or call SHDHD at 402-462-6211 or 1-877-238-7595. Additional information can be found with the American Cancer Society at cancer.org.
Michele Bever is executive director for the South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 877-238-7595.
