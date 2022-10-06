Some of us are into “scary” things as we ramp up for Halloween during the month of October, but the South Heartland District Health Department would like to focus this month on taking some of the “scary” out of breast cancer.

Too many of us have witnessed the effects of breast cancer on the lives of people close to us. Throughout October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the health department and some of our healthcare partners will be sharing stories, tips and encouragement to promote screening for breast cancer.

