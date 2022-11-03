Here’s a disturbing fact: 80% of adults with prediabetes don’t even know they have it. Are you one of them?

Prediabetes is a serious condition when your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. If left unchecked, prediabetes can become diabetes, a life-threatening condition that can lead to blindness, kidney failure, heart disease, stroke and loss of toes, feet or legs.

