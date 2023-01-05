What is something you cannot see, taste or smell AND it is the No. 1 cause of lung cancer in non-smokers in the United States? The answer is radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas. It can affect the air we breathe and, to a lesser extent, the water we drink. Radon forms naturally from the decay (breaking down) of radioactive elements, such as uranium, in the soil and rocks in our area.

