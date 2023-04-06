Removing the risk is one way to help reduce accidental use and misuse of prescription medicines.

Please help prevent drug overdoses and keep harmful substances out of the environment by properly disposing of expired, unused and unwanted human and pet medications. South Heartland District Health Department partners with area law enforcement agencies in our four counties, as well as the Area Substance and Alcohol Abuse Prevention coalition and local pharmacies, to provide safe ways for residents to dispose of medications.

