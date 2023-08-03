Did you know diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States? It also is the No. 1 cause of kidney failure, lower-limb amputations and adult blindness. In Hastings, more than three-fourths (77%) of our adult population ages 30-70 is overweight and at risk for prediabetes and diabetes.
You probably know that diabetes is a chronic (long-lasting) disease that affects how your body turns food into energy. There are three main types of diabetes: type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.
Prediabetes is a serious condition when your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes.
Nationwide, 90% of adults with prediabetes don’t even know they have this condition that could threaten their life. That’s why we call it the silent killer.
Unfortunately, 96 million (more than 1 in 3) U.S. adults have prediabetes — including an estimated 11,000 adults in the South Heartland District Health Department’s four-county area of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
If you have prediabetes and you don’t make changes, you are on the path toward diabetes; many people with prediabetes develop type 2 diabetes within five years. If you have prediabetes, it also means you are more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.
Do you have prediabetes? It is important to know the answer so you can take charge of your health and make changes now. A quick and easy first step is take a short risk test to see if you have any of these risk factors. A risk score is calculated based on your answers to each question:
1) How old are you? You are at a higher risk for type 2 diabetes as you age.
2) Are you a man or woman? Men are more likely than women to have undiagnosed diabetes; one reason may be that they are less likely to see their doctor regularly.
3) If you are a woman, have you ever been diagnosed with gestational diabetes? Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. It goes away after pregnancy, but women who have gestational diabetes have an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
4) Do you have a mother, father, sister or brother with diabetes? A family history of diabetes could contribute to your risk for type 2 diabetes.
5) Have you ever been diagnosed with high blood pressure? Having high blood pressure contributes to your overall risk for type 2 diabetes.
6) Are you physically active? Being inactive can increase your risk for type 2 diabetes.
7) What is your weight category? 0-3 points are added to your score, based on your weight category.
When your points are added up, if your score is 5 or higher, this means you are at risk for diabetes.
Get a paper copy of this risk test at the health department, or find it online at southheartlandhealth.ne.gov.
The risk test can tell you if you are at risk for diabetes. A way to know for sure if you have prediabetes or diabetes is to get screened. Screening is a blood test that checks for blood sugar levels. If your blood sugar level is higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes, then that means you have prediabetes. You can get these blood tests at your doctor’s office, health fairs or here at the health department.
Now here’s some good news: There are steps you can take to protect yourself, so that your risk of developing diabetes is lessened. The three key steps are to get moving, to lose weight and to eat healthy.
Even losing a modest amount of weight, 5-7% of your body weight, is a positive step. Having a goal of exercising regularly, ideally at least 150 minutes per week, will move you toward your goal. Paying more attention to the types and amounts of foods you eat is another smart move.
Making these kinds of changes can be a big challenge for many of us, but there is support to help you be successful at making these lifestyle changes.
South Heartland’s Smart Moves Diabetes Prevention Program is a proven lifestyle change program recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people who have prediabetes.
Smart Moves participants are supported to eat healthier, to increase their physical activity, and to overcome obstacles that may get in the way of making lifestyle changes. Smart Moves is a 16-week group program with a trained lifestyle coach followed by on-going support for a total of one year. The cost for participants is $12.50 a month or less. We also offer a Spanish in-person class and an on-line class.
More help is available. A new coalition in Hastings is focused on helping people with diabetes or at risk for diabetes get on a healthy track through education, coaching, healthy food, and being physically active. The Diabetes on Track for Hastings coalition is made up of local organizations, government officials, health professionals, and community members who are combining expertise and passion to help lower the rate of uncontrolled diabetes cases and to reduce the rate of diabetes progression among those with prediabetes.
The coalition’s work is made possible thanks to funding from The Diabetes Care Foundation of Nebraska to the University of Nebraska Foundation. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is working with the South Heartland District Health Department to support these efforts in the Hastings community.
This month, the coalition is launching efforts to encourage people to take the risk test and to get screened. We will be promoting the resources we have right here in our community to support eating healthy and being more active. We will be providing information to support all of us in our community — who have diabetes or are at risk of diabetes — to take charge of our health.
Michele Bever, PhD, MPH, is the executive director for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 877-238-7595.
