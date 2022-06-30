Summer is here and, for many of us, this means time to enjoy outdoor cooking and eating with friends and family. As we plan our picnics, barbecues and reunions this summer, food safety should be part of our plans. Following a few simple steps can make a big difference.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year roughly 1 in 6 Americans (or 48 million people) get sick from contaminated food or beverages, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die of food-borne diseases (“food poisoning”).
Some foods are more commonly associated with food-borne illnesses because they can carry germs that can make us very sick if the food is contaminated. The top six culprits for causing outbreaks of food-borne illnesses are chicken, pork, beef, fruits, turkey and leafy vegetables. Raw or undercooked meat and poultry can contain bacteria such as campylobacter, salmonella, or E. coli. Eating fresh fruits and veggies is important for our health, but they can sometimes be contaminated with salmonella, E. coli, or listeria. Proper handling of foods can help remove or destroy these germs.
The CDC gives us four tips to remember this summer — four steps to keep our food safe for ourselves, our families and our friends. The steps are: Clean, Separate, Cook, Chill.
1. Clean: Wash your hands and surfaces often.
- Germs that cause food poisoning can survive in many places and spread around your kitchen.
- Wash hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before, during and after preparing food and before eating.
- Wash your utensils, cutting boards and countertops with hot, soapy water after preparing each food item.
- Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water.
2. Separate: Don’t cross contaminate. Raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs can spread germs to ready-to-eat foods — unless you keep them separate.
- Use separate cutting boards and plates for raw meat, poultry and seafood.
- When grocery shopping, keep raw meat, poultry, seafood and their juices away from other foods.
- Keep raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs separate from all other foods in the refrigerator.
3. Cook to the right temperature. Food is safely cooked when the internal temperature gets high enough to kill germs that can make you sick. Don’t rely on color and texture of the food — the only way to be sure the temperature is high enough to kill the germs is to use a food thermometer. The USDA recommends keeping hot foods above the temperature of 140 degrees and cold foods below 40 degrees in order to keep bacteria from multiplying. When reheating foods in the microwave, food should reach and internal temp of 165 degrees. Recommendations for grilling or cooking meats safely include the following temperature guidelines:
- Whole cuts of beef, veal, lamb, pork: 160 degrees (with a 3-minute wait time before carving or eating).
- Hamburger and other ground meats: 160 degrees
- Chicken and other poultry: 165 degrees
- Fish: 145 degrees
4. Chill: It is also important to chill foods by refrigerating them promptly. Bacteria can multiply rapidly if left at room temperature or in the “danger zone” between 40 and 140 degrees. Never leave perishable food out for more than two hours (or one hour if exposed to temperatures above 90 degrees).
Approximately half of food-borne illnesses across the U.S. can be attributed to norovirus (often called “stomach bug” or “stomach flu”), which is a virus that spreads very easily and quickly and that causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can spread from infected people to others and through contaminated foods and surfaces. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus and outbreaks are common. You can protect yourself and others from norovirus by: washing your hands often, rinsing fruits and vegetables, cooking shellfish thoroughly, staying home when you are sick and for two days after your symptoms stop, and avoiding preparing food for others during that time.
Among the best defenses against food-borne illness is hand washing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. Make sure you have an alcohol-based hand sanitizer handy for times when soap and water are not available. Activities such as gardening, fishing, helping out on a farm, playing with pets and outdoor play tend to increase in the summer months and can be associated with food-borne infection. To prevent contamination of food, promote frequent hand washing, especially after outdoor activities and before you prepare food.
So, remember to follow the four easy steps for keeping food safe: Clean, Separate, Cook and Chill! We wish you many healthy, safe and fun summer gatherings!
For more information about food safety and handling, visit http://www.foodsafety.gov or visit http://southheartlandhealth.org/.
Michele Bever is the executive director for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties in south central Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595.
