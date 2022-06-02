Summer is finally here and there are healthy ways to enjoy the great outdoors. But beware, mosquitoes and ticks that breed and mature in summer months can cause irreversible health issues if they transmit diseases to humans. By following a few simple steps, you can reduce your risk of a West Nile virus infection as well as tick-borne diseases that are more common in summer months.
During summer months more people are out enjoying activities such as hiking, biking, camping or fishing, and may unknowingly bring home unwelcome “hitchhikers.”
If you spend time outside working or enjoy outdoor recreation, the following tips will reduce your risk of illness caused by ticks:
- Wear light-colored clothing which makes it easier to spot ticks that have attached themselves to your clothing. Tuck long pants legs into your socks to prevent ticks from crawling inside pants legs.
- Use chemical insect repellents containing DEET or Permethrin. Read and follow the label directions prior to application of these products. Repellents containing DEET will also keep mosquitoes away.
- Avoid walking through tall grass and brush while camping or working outdoors.
- Perform thorough tick checks at least daily if you have been outside in areas that could be infested with ticks. Check everywhere a tick could hide: under the arms, in and around ears, inside the belly button, as well as in and around hair. Be sure to check children or older adults carefully after they have played or worked outside.
In 2019, established populations of the black-legged tick were detected for the first time in Nebraska in Douglas, Sarpy and Saunders counties. This local identification of the vector of Lyme disease increases the suspicion that Borrelia burgdorferi might be acquired in eastern Nebraska. Individuals who develop Lyme may also develop Alpha-gal Syndrome (Red meat allergy). Tick-borne illness may lead to debilitating symptoms and may also be fatal if untreated.
If, in spite of prevention methods, you find a tick, it should be removed promptly. The best way to remove a tick from the skin is with a pair of tweezers. Grasp the tick as close as possible to the skin and pull firmly upward to dislodge the mouth parts from the skin. Try to avoid leaving parts of the tick under the skin, as this can also lead to infection. Clean the tick bite with an antiseptic such as an iodine scrub, rubbing alcohol, or water containing detergents. You may save the tick in a crush-proof container should it be needed for testing at a later time. After removing or handling the tick, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
Nebraskans saw an increase in West Nile virus last season compared to infections identified in 2020. Unfortunately, 107 Nebraskans were diagnosed as having a new West Nile virus infection and nine individuals died of West Nile last season. Eighteen additional infections were detected through blood donation for a total of 125 West Nile cases. Long-term and life-changing health issues may develop as a result of a West Nile infection. Changes in neuropsychological functioning including memory, executive function, depression and motor coordination may persist.
Approximately 80% of individuals who are infected with West Nile develop mild symptoms or are asymptomatic with 20% experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach, and back. These symptoms can last from just a few days to several weeks. Most people with mild symptoms recover on their own but for others, the symptoms may last for weeks or months.
Remember these four “D”s of effective mosquito bite prevention: Dusk to dawn (avoid outdoor activity or take extra care to protect yourself); dress appropriately (long sleeves, pants, socks when outside during the peak hours and locations of mosquito activity); DEET (in your mosquito repellent); drain (any standing water). Remind your loved ones and friends of these easy steps to “Fight the Bite.”
With the beautiful weather we have been experiencing, this is a great time to assess your home environment. Eliminate any areas where mosquitoes or ticks may breed, which includes standing water and tall grass. Empty standing water from anything that might serve as a container: flowerpots, gutters, tires, buckets, etc. Drill a drainage hole in tire swings and frequently (at least weekly) empty and replace the water in outdoor pet bowls, children’s wading pools, or bird baths and use screens when your window are open.
The fear of contracting West Nile virus or tick-borne disease doesn’t have to keep you locked inside during the summer months. By following these simple steps, you can reduce your risk while working or exercising and enjoy outdoor recreational activities.
For more information call South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595 or visit the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org.
Jessica Warner is the disease surveillance coordinator for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
