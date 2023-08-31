Fall is just around the corner, but falls shouldn’t be just around the corner for older adults. Because September is the month when summer officially turns to fall, South Heartland is joining the National Council on Aging to raise awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls, and helping older adults live without fear of falling.
Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injury for people 65 years of age and older. Even falls without injury can cause fear of falling which can lead to physical decline, depression and social isolation.
Falls threaten the safety and independence of older South Heartland residents and have significant personal and economic costs. Falls can be prevented, however, and do not need to be expected as a natural part of aging.
In our health district (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties), 1 in 5, or 20%, of residents age 45 and older surveyed in 2020 reported falling in the past year. This has improved since 2014, when 30% reported falling in the past year.
We have also improved on our rate of injuries due to falls. In 2020, 5.5% (1 in 18) of adults 45 and older reported they were injured due to a fall in the past year, compared to 11.5% (1 in 9) in 2014.
Although our rates of falls and falls with injuries have improved, we still have room for more improvement. One way to do this is to teach older adults, their families and their caregivers what they can do to reduce the risk of falls and also to provide tools for keeping older adults safe, healthy and independent.
Research shows that making some behavior changes can significantly reduce falls among older adults. For example, experts recommend:
- Participating in a physical activity routine with balance, strength training and flexibility components.
- Consulting with a health professional or the health department about getting a falls risk assessment.
- Reviewing medications with a health professional periodically.
- Getting eyes and ears checked annually.
- Making sure your home environment is safe and supportive.
In the South Heartland health district, we are coordinating with community partners and area professionals to offer two programs that reduce the risk of falls: Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance and Stepping On. These programs help older adults gain strength, improve balance, and build confidence to help them live healthier lives and preserve their independence. The programs are evidence-based, meaning they have been proven to be successful in reducing falls in older adults.
Stepping On is a seven-week small group falls prevention class. The class covers topics including identifying falls hazards in the home, using a walker or cane, strength and flexibility exercises, medication management, proper footwear, and more.
Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance is designed to improve the strength, balance, and physical functioning of individuals with reduced physical abilities, including older adults and those with Parkinson’s disease. The focus of the program is a nontraditional form of exercise called tai chi. Tai chi helps participants to improve balance, improve lower-extremity strength, improve physical performance, prevent falls and prevent falls with injuries. Tai chi also can be used to enhance mental health, improve sleep quality, and reduce blood pressure. The tai chi program consists of a series of two one-hour classes, 2 times each week for 12 weeks.
Research shows that both of these programs reduce falls by about 30%. Fewer falls mean fewer injuries, fewer visits to the emergency room, fewer hospitalizations, and fewer deaths due to a fall.
Locally, we know these programs are working because we are measuring balance improvements in our Tai Chi and Stepping On participants. Participants also are eager to share how these classes are improving their abilities and their quality of life.
Do you know how likely you are to fall now or in the future? One way to know your risk of falling is to get a falls risk check up with your health care provider or at the health department. You can also go online and take the National Council on Aging’s Falls Free CheckUp (https://www.ncoa.org/age-well-planner/assessment/falls-free-checkup). With their online check-up survey, you will answer 13 questions to get your falls risk score — along with helpful resources to prevent falls. If your falls risk score is high, then you should consider registering for a falls prevention program. Falls prevention programs can benefit anyone who wants to stay healthy and independent as they age.
Contact the health department if you might be interested in volunteering to teach a falls prevention class, to learn more about falls prevention and what you can do to prevent falls, or to sign up for the next available Tai Chi or Stepping On classes in your county. Contact SHDHD at 402-462-6211 or visit southheartlandhealth.org.
South Heartland District Health Department receives falls prevention grant funding from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Michele Bever, PhD, MPH, is the executive director for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 877-238-7595.
