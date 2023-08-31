Fall is just around the corner, but falls shouldn’t be just around the corner for older adults. Because September is the month when summer officially turns to fall, South Heartland is joining the National Council on Aging to raise awareness on preventing falls, reducing the risk of falls, and helping older adults live without fear of falling.

Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injury for people 65 years of age and older. Even falls without injury can cause fear of falling which can lead to physical decline, depression and social isolation.

