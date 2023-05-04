Spring is here and moms everywhere will soon be celebrated with their own special day. We typically celebrate moms for all they do for our families. Are all the moms, wives, sisters, aunts, daughters and grandmoms we know and love doing all they can for their own health?
For National Women’s Health Week, which begins on Mother’s Day, the South Heartland District Health Department encourages women and girls to make their health a priority and take care of themselves, too. We also encourage everyone to support the women in your life so they take time to be healthy.
Don’t know where to start? Here are five tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for women to be healthier. Can you think of ways to help the women in your lives put these tips into action?
Tip 1: Regular check-ups are important.
Talk to a healthcare provider:
- to find out what screenings and exams you need and when. Explore the covered preventive services for women and other preventive care benefits available for women at no cost. Most insurance plans cover a yearly physical, blood work and cancer screenings under preventive care. If you don’t have insurance, call the health department and we will help find a solution for you.
- if anything doesn’t feel right or is concerning. Use telemedicine, if available, make an in-person appointment, or communicate with your doctor or nurse by phone or e-mail. Write down any questions or issues you may have and take them to your appointment.
- if you are pregnant or gave birth within the last year and you are experiencing urgent maternal warning signs, you should talk to a healthcare provider.
Tip 2: Enjoy a healthy and balanced diet.
Nutrition is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Start by learning the basics of healthier eating habits.
- A healthy eating plan includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat milk and other dairy products and lean meats. It is low in salt, saturated and trans fats, and added sugars.
- Women need folic acid every day for the healthy new cells the body makes daily. It’s also important to help prevent major birth defects when pregnant.
- Avoid drinking too much alcohol. Excessive alcohol use has immediate effects that increase the risk of many harmful health conditions and can lead to the development of chronic diseases. If you choose to drink alcohol, do so in moderation, which is up to 1 drink a day for women.
Physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health and has many benefits, including lowering your risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death for women. So, encourage the women in your lives to get out and about and enjoy the spring and summer weather.
Specific recommendations:
- Adults should do at least 2 hours and 30 minutes each week of aerobic physical activity that requires moderate effort. You don’t have to do it all at once but get at least 10 minutes of exercise at a time.
- Adults should do strengthening activities at least two days a week that include all major muscle groups.
- More than one out of four older people falls each year and women fall more often than men. Strength and balance training can help reduce falls.
Tip 4: Prioritize mental health.
Research shows that positive mental health is associated with improved overall health and well-being. There are some important steps you can take to get the support you need and cope with stress:
- Take care of your body.
- Take steps to prevent yourself from getting sick.
- Take deep breaths, stretch or meditate.
- Eat well, exercise and get enough sleep.
- Avoid the use of substances such as alcohol and drugs.
- Make time to unwind and do activities you enjoy; connect with family and friends; or find a local support group as a safe place to find comfort.
- Recognize when you need more help. If stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row; if you are feeling overwhelmed with emotions such as sadness, depression, anxiety; or if feel like you want to harm yourself or others, talk to a professional or call 988 for support.
Tip 5: Practice healthy behaviors.
Your daily decisions influence overall health and small actions can help keep you safe and healthy. Help the women in your life to:
- Get enough sleep for your overall health. It impacts how you feel and perform during the day. Adults need at least 7 hours of sleep each night. Children and adolescents should get between 8 to 12 hours of sleep depending on age each night.
- Be smoke free. Smoking harms nearly every organ of the body and affects a person’s overall health. If you are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Spring into action this during National Women’s Health Week! Let South Heartland District Health Department be your resource for additional information on these and other tips for health. Call us at 877-238-7595, visit our website at www.southheartlandhealth.ne.gov and us follow us on Facebook.
Michele Bever is executive director for South Heartland District Health Department. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595 or by e-mail at michele.bever@shdhd.ne.gov.
