Spring is here and moms everywhere will soon be celebrated with their own special day. We typically celebrate moms for all they do for our families. Are all the moms, wives, sisters, aunts, daughters and grandmoms we know and love doing all they can for their own health?

For National Women’s Health Week, which begins on Mother’s Day, the South Heartland District Health Department encourages women and girls to make their health a priority and take care of themselves, too. We also encourage everyone to support the women in your life so they take time to be healthy.

