Gradual increases in the percentage of South Heartland Health District residents vaccinated against COVID-19 continue, even as large numbers of new cases persist.
According to Tuesday’s weekly update from the South Heartland District Health Department on developments involving the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, 43.5% of South Heartland residents now are fully vaccinated and 46.7% have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Those percentages are up from 42.9% and 46.3%, respectively, one week ago.
Among residents age 12 and older who are eligible to be vaccinated, 51.5% are fully vaccinated and 55.3% have received at least one dose.
By age group, full vaccination coverage for residents ages 65 and older now stands at 84.7%, compared to 15% of residents ages 12-15, 21% of residents ages 16-19, 35% of residents age 20-34, 48% of residents age 35-44, 49% of residents age 45-54, and 59% of residents age 55-64.
“These small improvements in vaccine coverage are important for our communities because COVID-19 vaccinations are protecting Nebraskans,” said Michele Bever, health department executive director. “In fact, in Nebraska since Jan. 1, 2021, 94% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and 95% of all COVID-19 deaths were among not fully vaccinated people.”
The South Heartland district encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Health department offices are in Hastings.
New case activity remained strong for the week of Sept. 12-18. The health department logged another 231 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, and by Tuesday night already had received 98 more since Sunday. Those new cases bring to 558 the running tally for September.
The cumulative total of COVID-19 cases among residents since March 18, 2020, is 5,782 districtwide, including 3,783 cases in Adams County, 900 in Clay, 618 in Nuckolls and 481 in Webster.
As new cases continue to roll in and the district’s test positivity rate continues to indicate widespread community transmission of the virus, South Heartland continues to encourage residents to get their vaccine.
“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” Bever said. “Our community transmission continues to remain high in the South Heartland district, with weekly positivity at 19.5% and the rate of new cases at 502 per 100,000 people in the past seven days. A COVID-19 advisory remains in effect for our four-county area.”
The test positivity rate (or “positivity” for short) is the number of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 logged in a given week, divided by the total number of tests administered in that same time period.
By county, positivity was 20.6% in Adams, 21.6% in Clay, 20.3% in Nuckolls and 11.4% in Webster for the week ending Sept. 18. More than 10% positivity is considered high community transmission. Below 5% positivity is considered low community transmission.
Bever reported testing was up 5% last week over the week prior to that, but added that increasing availability of testing in the four-county area is a top priority for the health department.
She said South Heartland is working to secure more COVID-19 testing locations within the health district to help fill the gap left with discontinuance of the TestNebraska initiative, a public-private partnership involving the state of Nebraska that offered free testing to anyone eligible.
“We hope to have more information to share within the next few weeks,” Bever said. “In the meantime, the health department continues to maintain a list of locations offering COVID testing in the South Heartland District.”
The list of test sites may be viewed at www.southheartlandhealth.org.
The health district overall had 227 new cases (equating to 502.2 new cases per 100,000 people) in the seven-day period that ended Tuesday night. More than 100 new cases per 100K population in seven days is considered high community transmission, while low community transmission is defined as fewer than 10 new cases per 100K in seven days.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who aren’t fully vaccinated and senior citizens age 65 or older, or people who have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease or immunosuppression, are at greatest risk of developing severe illness from infection with the novel coronavirus or one of its variants.
As of Sept. 20, South Heartland was reporting nine patients being treated in district hospitals due to COVID-19. That number accounted for 25.7% of hospital in-patients districtwide.
The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be offered to eligible individuals free of charge. Meanwhile, the health department also continues to promote prevention measures such as masking, physical distancing, avoiding crowds especially in indoor settings with poor ventilation, washing hands frequently, and staying home when sick.
“We know prevention layers work to limit the spread of the virus and more importantly to limit the severity of COVID-19 illness,” Bever said. “Vaccination is the best layer of prevention, and the vaccine is widely available at no cost within our health district.”
The health district’s vaccine webpage, accessed through the website www.southheartlandhealth.org, includes a list of locations across the district offering vaccine and which vaccine products are offered at each site. The list is updated frequently to include new times, dates, whether walk-ins are accepted, and, if needed, how to make an appointment at each site.
In addition, many health care providers in the district are offering COVID-19 vaccine to their patients.
South Heartland is offering weekly walk-in COVID vaccination clinics with Pfizer vaccine on Wednesdays through the months of September and October. The clinics run 5-7 p.m. in the west end of the Allen’s building at 1115 W. Second St. in Hastings.
Families are encouraged to bring their children age 12 and older. Minor children must be accompanied by parent or guardian. The clinics are open to any eligible individual who desires to be vaccinated, however. Those attending should enter by the west door. Masks are required. If they choose, participants may register in advance at vaccinate.ne.gov.
Bever encourages residents to contact their personal doctor or the health department if they have questions about the vaccine. Contact South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 or 877-238-7595.
