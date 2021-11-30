With booster vaccinations against the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, now available to all fully vaccinated adults age 18 and up, many Triblanders have a choice to make:
Whether to get a booster shot of whatever vaccine they received earlier, or switch to a different product.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, said all three of the available vaccines — Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson — may be used for a booster, regardless of which vaccine an individual received earlier, so the decision truly rests with that individual.
“I think if people want to mix and match it’s certainly up to them,” Bever said in an interview Tuesday.
The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines both deliver messenger RNA that teaches cells in the human body how to create an immune response to ward off COVID-19. “Full vaccination” with either product up to now has meant two shots delivered at an interval of weeks (three for Pfizer, four for Moderna).
The Janssen vaccine works differently. It is called an adenovirus, or “viral vector,” vaccine that actually causes the body to create the desired immune response. “Full vaccination” with Janssen required one shot only.
Now, however, health officials are encouraging boosters for all fully vaccinated adults, no matter how old they are, how healthy they are, or which of the three vaccines they had before.
Patients are eligible for a booster six months after their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after their single shot of the Janssen product.
The South Heartland Health District encompasses Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Bever said not all the vaccine products are available at every location in the district where COVID-19 shots are being administered.
For example, the weekly Wednesday vaccine clinics in the west end of the Allen’s building, 1115 W. Second St., feature the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines but not Janssen.
A listing of vaccine locations and which products are available at each is posted and kept current on the South Heartland website at https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/covid-19-vaccine-information.html.
Whereas last winter and spring, when many Tribland residents were seeking their first COVID-19 shots, vaccine supplies were limited and individuals were told to take whatever product was made available to them, the situation is different now.
At this point, those seeking initial vaccination or a booster can choose any of the three products they want since all are available in the area. And patients arriving at a doctor’s office, pharmacy or vaccine clinic will be asked which available product they prefer.
At first blush, one might expect patients to want to stick with a booster of the same vaccine they received previously. But Bever said limited research exists to suggest there might be some immune benefit to opting for a booster with a different product — especially if the individual would be following the Janssen vaccine with a booster of Pfizer or Moderna.
Either way, the decision rests with the individual, Bever said — and as far as she knows, most patients are arriving at the clinic with an opinion about the product they want.
“It doesn’t seem to me like they’re doing lots of advising,” she said of the pharmacists and other health care professionals administering the shots. “We’re not pushing people to do anything. We’re just glad they’re getting their boosters.”
Recent news of a new coronavirus variant, known as omicron, showing up around the world may increase some people’s urgency to receive the booster.
Bever said the important thing is to get the booster now from one of the existing vaccine lines, substantially upping your protection against hospitalization and death, and not wait around to watch the story of the omicron variant unfold.
“For now, get what’s available and boost your immunity,” she said.
As scientists and the health care community learn more about omicron, the public may receive additional guidance about vaccines and other protective measures in the future. But the time for a booster shot is now for all those who are eligible, Bever said, and the next bridge can be crossed when necessary.
“There’s still a lot to learn,” she said concerning the omicron variant.
