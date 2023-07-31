It’s hot outside; and there are few things that help beat the heat better than a frozen treat. The timing of this current spike in temperatures pairs nicely with National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, which is Wednesday.
Indulging in a delicious ice cream sandwich doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your health. With a few simple swaps and wholesome ingredients, you can create a healthier version of this classic frozen treat that still satisfies your sweet cravings while nourishing your body.
- 1 cup whole wheat flour or almond flour for a gluten-free option
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 cup coconut oil or unsweetened applesauce as a healthier fat alternative
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar or maple syrup as a natural sweetener
- 1 large egg or flaxseed egg (1 tablespoon ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons water)
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 cups Greek yogurt or dairy-free yogurt for a plant-based option
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk for a lighter base
- 1/4 cup pure honey or agave nectar as a natural sweetener
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Your choice of frozen fruit or dark chocolate chips for a delicious mix-in
1. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the whole wheat or almond flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the coconut oil or unsweetened applesauce and coconut sugar or maple syrup. If using a flaxseed egg, add it to this mixture as well.
4. Stir in the egg (or flaxseed egg) and vanilla extract until well combined.
5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, stirring until a smooth cookie dough forms.
6. Scoop tablespoon-sized portions of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving enough space between each cookie to allow for spreading.
7. Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the edges are lightly golden. Remove from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
1. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt or dairy-free yogurt, almond milk or coconut milk, honey or agave nectar, and vanilla extract until well combined.
2. If desired, add in your choice of frozen fruit or dark chocolate chips to create a refreshing and flavorful ice cream.
3. Pour the yogurt mixture into an ice cream maker and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for churning.
4. Once the ice cream is done churning, transfer it to a lidded container and freeze for at least 2 hours to firm up.
Assembling the Ice Cream Sandwich:
1. Take a scoop of your healthier ice cream and place it on the flat side of one cookie. Gently press another cookie on top to sandwich the ice cream.
2. For a finishing touch, you can roll the edges of the ice cream sandwich in shredded coconut or chopped nuts for added texture and flavor.
3. Individually wrap the finished ice cream sandwiches in parchment paper or reusable silicone bags and place them in the freezer for at least 30 minutes to set.
4. Serve these guilt-free treats at your next summer gathering or enjoy them on a warm afternoon with family and friends.
There you have it — a healthier homemade ice cream sandwich that’s just as delightful and satisfying as the classic version but made with more wholesome ingredients. These healthier ice cream sandwiches are a perfect balance of sweetness and nutrition, making them a delightful summer treat that you can enjoy guilt-free. So, gather your loved ones, savor these healthier treats, and let the goodness of real ingredients shine through in every bite!
