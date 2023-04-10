Royals Rangers Baseball
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (front left) and Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager (5) look on as umpire Cory Blaser (center rear) calls Seager out in the third inning of a baseball game Monday in Arlington, Texas. Seager was attempting to score on a Nathaniel Lowe double.

 Tony Gutierrez/AP

The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Heaney tied an AL record by striking out nine consecutive batters, Adolis Garcia’s sixth-inning grand slam was one of three Texas home runs and the Rangers routed the Kansas City Royals 11-2 on Monday night.

