The Hastings charitable organization Hearts & Hands Against Hunger still is seeking volunteer help for a special meal-packing event planned for April 22.
The organization has planned for a daylong packing event called “Give Help to Guatemala,” which will provide 150,000 dry meals to ship to the troubled Central American nation.
Packing will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church PEACE Center, 622 N. Lincoln Ave., which houses the Hearts & Hands Against Hunger headquarters. Volunteers are being asked to sign up for a two-hour work shift by April 17.
Food costs for the day are being covered by the Thrivent Member Network, a faith-based financial services organization with historical ties to Lutheranism and a heart for world and community service.
Using volunteer human labor from Hastings and surrounding communities, Hearts & Hands Against Hunger bags nutritious dry meals for shipment to hungry people — especially children — around the world. Many of the meals are served in schools and orphanages, where they can be prepared just by adding boiling water.
The meals’ contents include rice, soy, a vegetable mix and powdered vitamins.
Hearts & Hands Against Hunger is a 501c(3) organization founded in Hastings with key leadership from members of the Hastings Kiwanis Noon Club.
Hearts & Hands Against Hunger works in partnership with Orphan Grain Train, a faith-based nonprofit headquartered in Hastings, to send meals out into the world under the label of Orphan Grain Train’s Mercy Meals affiliate.
Orphan Grain Train procures and delivers the meals’ ingredients to Hastings, then picks up the bagged meals for distribution to areas of need around the globe — notably Haiti, the Philippines and Guatemala.
