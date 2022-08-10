A well-known Tribland welding artist will be among artists, artisans and craftspeople from across the state featured in an upcoming Nebraska Public Media special, “Heartland Homemade.”

Sally Jurgensmier will be part of the special set to premiere 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, on television and Facebook Live. The special lasts 90 minutes and will repeat at 8 p.m. Aug. 18.

