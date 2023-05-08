MIAMI — A Heat team that teetered on the brink of an ignominious postseason exit — down five late in an elimination play-in game against Chicago — now stands one win from its third Eastern Conference Finals appearance in four years.

It’s a remarkable story, and the latest chapter — a 109-101 Heat win on Monday night at Kaseya Center — showcased the usual ingredients (excellence from Jimmy Butler, a spark from the Heat’s bench, timely shooting) and left Miami with a commanding 3-1 lead against the Knicks in this second-round playoff series.

