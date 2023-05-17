BOSTON — The Miami Heat still has not trailed in a series during this year’s playoffs.

Just like the first two rounds, the eighth-seeded Heat immediately stole home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference finals with a 123-116 win over the second-seeded Boston Celtics in Game 1 on Wednesday night at TD Garden. The Heat now holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 series and is three wins away from becoming just the No. 8 seed in league history to advance to the NBA Finals.

