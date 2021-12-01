HEBRON — Holiday shopping and community festivities are on the agenda for Sunday here as Hebron celebrates its annual Christmas Stroll.
Hebron merchants will open at 11 a.m. for shoppers. Activities will unfold throughout the afternoon throughout the downtown area.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa and the Grinch will be at the Blue Bison for breakfast and photographs with children. At noon, shoppers are invited to have lunch at their favorite restaurant.
A movie will be shown at 2 p.m. at the Majestic Theater.
Donations for Blue Valley Community Action will be accepted all afternoon at the gazebo in Roosevelt Park. The Hebron Girl Scouts will operate a hot chocolate station at the gazebo from 2-5 p.m.
Horse-and-buggy rides will be offered from 2-5, with loading on the west side of Roosevelt Park. Those participating are encouraged to bring a blanket to keep warm.
Stained glass and holiday church tours will begin at 4 p.m., starting from the Roosevelt Park gazebo. Dave Cording will serve as tour guide.
The light display in Roosevelt Park will be illuminated at 5 p.m. Caroling and cookies at the Presbyterian church also begin at 5.
