While growing up on the family farm outside Hebron, Caleb Fangmeier had little idea w that his fascination with science would one day put him on a collision course with a project destined to rearrange the world of physics forever.

As Detector Laboratory Manager for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's high energy physics group, Fangmeier oversees a small staff of graduate and undergraduate students in the manufacturing of high-tech parts for the world’s largest and most powerful atom smasher, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) located on the border of France and Switzerland.

