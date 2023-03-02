One of the central ways to strengthen Nebraska’s future is to help our young people develop their entrepreneurial talent and leadership skills. That can-do, energetic attitude expands an individual’s personal horizons and opens up promising business opportunities. It also boosts the vitality of Nebraska communities of all sizes.

Since 2010, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Program has helped students understand real-world business conditions and think through the best strategies for business success. That approach is in line with the vision of Paul Engler, a Bassett, Nebraska, native who went on to become one of our country’s leading cattlemen and provided our program’s foundational funding.

0
0
0
0
0