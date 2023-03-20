ATHOME-CURB-APPEAL-DMT
According to HGTV, one of the easiest and most effective ways to improve a home's curb appeal is to paint the front door.

Curb appeal, the general attractiveness of a home's visage, accounts for up to 7% of a house's sales price, according to a 2020 report by The Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics. Luckily, making the most out of your home's look is a relatively easy task.

Some curb appeal improvements are purely cosmetic, but most involve regular landscaping and maintenance. .

