Mariners Royals Baseball
Kansas City Royals’ Maikel Garcia slides safely to second after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teoscar Hernandez hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night.

Julio Rodriguez had four hits for Seattle, including a ninth-inning single that provided an insurance run the Mariners ended up needing. Cal Raleigh added a home run and a double.

