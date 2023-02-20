There are few, if any, city officials whose names aren't familiar to former Hastings Tribune reporter Tony Herrman.
For that reason, Herrman seems the quintessential candidate to have taken over the city's public information manager position earlier this month. The 40-year-old writer had been covering city and county government events among his many duties at the Tribune for nearly 18 years.
"There are a lot of arms within city and county meetings that I covered every month," Herrman said. "I'm hoping my background working with the county can help in some way representing the city."
News of Herrman's hire drew dozens of congratulatory notes from city officials, along with dozens more from community members across the Tribland coverage area.
"I spent a little over eight years covering, among other things, city government, so I'm familiar with the issues and the people," Herrman said. "A lot of the congratulatory emails I received from department heads were saying, 'I look forward to working even closer with you than I had before.' I've always had a great relationship with every single department head within the city, so that will come in handy.
"A lot of the superintendents or curators I've interviewed dozens of times over the years: Jeff Hassenstab, Hastings Parks and Recreation; Amy Dissmeyer, Hastings Library; and Teresa Kreutzer-Hodson, Hastings Museum. "I look forward to working with these folks to help get their message out."
Herrman will answer to newly hired City Administrator Shawn Metcalf, who has already expressed a desire to expand and improve communications between city officials and area residents. Utility Manager Kevin Johnson also figures to utilize Herrman's communication expertise on a regular basis.
"I interviewed Shawn for a feature right after he started," Herrman said. "One of his biggest priorities was communication. In his previous position as city manager/CEO in Rawlins, Wyo., he tried a bunch of different ways to communicate to the general public just what was going on within the city, and that background was attractive to the hiring committee among the four finalists."
Herrman's social media duties will involve serving as main administrator of the Hastings City Hall and Hastings Utilities Facebook pages.
During a meet-and-greet at Hastings Museum Feb. 7, Metcalf shared some of his marketing and communication ideas with Herrman and others in attendance.
Among Metcalf’s priorities while in Rawlins were introducing a pair of newsletters — one monthly, one quarterly — expounding on current projects in the works behind the scenes. Included in the newsletters were reports from department heads outlining project objectives.
Should similar newsletters come to fruition in Hastings, it would be Herrman's role to flesh out the in-depth details from those heading the projects.
Other possible ideas to be explored by Metcalf include taking community surveys and posting Facebook videos featuring city officials outlining their latest projects, inviting public input through questions and comments posted online.
"Shawn did meet-and-greets in Rawlins as a way to get the public's temperature on how city government will work," Herrman said. "That is probably something we'll do in Hastings moving forward for a chance to see public perception on how the city is doing and how it can improve."
Topics Herrman anticipates tackling from Day One include the impact this year's extreme weather has had on rising utility bill rates. Already the forward-thinking hire is plotting ways to best communicate these kind of messages to the public.
"One of the things I've thought about and looked on since I got the job is what issues people have on social media," he said. "Specifically, city or utility things of interest and how I can draw out the appropriate information from officials.
"I think with what Shawn wants to do in terms of communication, the way I look at it is to try to hit as many different venues or platforms as possible, be it in the Tribune, TV stations, radio stations, and various kinds of social media. All of those are important to getting the city's message out."
He'll look to Amanda Scott and LeAnne Doose, his predecessors, for direction as he readies for his new role. Already Doose has pledged her support via email.
"They were both tremendous assets to me as a reporter and great role models in terms of working with the media," he said.
Herrman came to Hastings from Manhattan, Kansas, where he attended high school and earned a degree in journalism from Kansas State University. He covered regional news for the Tribune until transferring to the city and county government beat.
Now, the husband and father of three said he is looking forward to serving the city in yet another communications role. He can't imagine having accepted such a position as an outsider with no vested interest or prior knowledge of city operations, he said.
"I don't know if I would want to do the job I'm doing going into another community," he said. "I was an attractive candidate because of my background within the city. I have a lot of passion for the community and city government and I think that will really help me as I move forward."
