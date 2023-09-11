The way we channel surf these days has unquestionably changed. Remember the process of turning on the TV and scrolling through the guide, looking for anything to keep you entertained. Sometimes there wasn’t anything good on, forcing us to settle for something we’ve seen multiple times.

Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon have changed that. Now, we have seemingly infinite options at our fingertips, included with ratings to help us know how good something is.

