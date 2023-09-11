The way we channel surf these days has unquestionably changed. Remember the process of turning on the TV and scrolling through the guide, looking for anything to keep you entertained. Sometimes there wasn’t anything good on, forcing us to settle for something we’ve seen multiple times.
Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon have changed that. Now, we have seemingly infinite options at our fingertips, included with ratings to help us know how good something is.
The problem with so many options is that sometimes it can be overwhelming. There are times where the struggle of narrowing those choices can make you wish the service would just tell you what to watch.
I’ve had that kind of indecision before. And while I appreciate the plethora of options I have to choose from, I just wanted something picked for me. So, I turned to ChatGPT.
If anyone could help me decipher my thoughts and use deductive reasoning to find which of those infinite movie descriptions best aligns with the type of movie my mind is telling me I want to see, it could be Chat.
I told it to give me a series of 10 questions, allowing me to answer one at a time, with the final question and answer resulting in a movie title that correlates with the answers I had given.
It started asking what kind of genre I was in the mood for, while also giving me the option to explore genres if I didn’t have a specific one in mind.
I told Chat I was interested in a “thriller” type of movie, and the questions seemed to get more and more specific as it went. GPT asked things such as if I wanted the movie to be dark and gritty or if I wanted hints of humor; modern day or a certain time in history; the classical spy type or one that dealt with more of a cyber threat — I’m a sucker for a hero that uses technology in abstract and intelligent means.
The questionnaire led me to the “penultimate” question: Do you have a preference for a thriller with a strong central character like a brilliant hacker or a charismatic spy, or are you open to an ensemble cast with multiple characters contributing to the plot?
ChatGPT suggested I watch the movie “The Bourne Identity.” Rather than spend way to long scrolling through the top rated movies or whatever else is trending, I went straight to the search bar and pulled up the movie that fit my interest at the given moment. It had been a while since I had seen any of the Bourne movie series, and it was fun to get experience it again.
GPT and other artificial intelligence can certainly make our lives easier when it comes to staying organized or completing basic, every day tasks, but it’s also fun to use it ways that provide little more than entertainment value.
