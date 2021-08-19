The new-look Hastings High football team is stepping into some big shoes this season. Last year’s team took the program to a place it had not been in 20 years, the semifinals. But graduation took away seven starters on defense and nine on offense.
In other words, this year’s has some growing to do, but it also has the opportunity to make their own mark on the program.
One of the biggest hurdles a team faces going into a season of uncertainty is the mental approach on a daily basis. But, thanks to last season’s efforts, this year’s Tigers have seen first hand just what it takes to succeed at a high level.
“It was obviously a special season. We came up just a little short; one or two plays was the difference in us playing in the finals or not. But I do feel like our younger players remember that,” said HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “They remember the feeling, they remember what it took to get to that point.
“We have some sophomores coming up that are going to be playing, and that same expectation is there.”
The HHS coaching staff is prepared to go back to some of the basics for this year’s inexperienced group, which is exactly what it had to do when last year’s seniors were just getting started. The advantage this season’s squad has is the first-hand experience it got from last year’s postseason run.
“It’s our job to get that puzzle to fit together,” the coach said. “It’s been a little different this year; we’ve been so experienced the last two or three years with guys coming back that we haven’t had to put new pieces out there. Now, we have to get it to fit right. Really, the last four or five practices have gone really well.”
Shoemaker said the team’s seniors are going to be a crucial factor in keeping the team on track to compete with a tough Class B schedule. One of those seniors is Beau Dreher, who was a starter on both sides of the ball.
“Beau is an excellent player. He didn’t get many touches offensively due to our stable of talent last year, but he is ready to shine this year,” the HHS coach said. “He will turn some heads this year. He was also one of our best defenders last season. He’s an all-state caliber.”
Hastings lost a lot of offensive production from last year. Graduation meant the departure of the Tigers’ top four receivers and top four rushers, who all combined for 4,041 yards of total offense.
Dreher is looking to become one of the Tigers’ primary offensive weapons, producing from the receiver position alongside . Jett Samuelson will also be shouldering some of the load for the running back stable.
Senior Seth Aipperspach is the only other player that started on both sides of the ball last year. Aipperspach is one of three returning linemen, which is a position Shoemaker said the team will rely on heavily. Fellow seniors Max Johnson and Ashton Ground will join Aipperspach in the trenches.
Last season’s quarterback Jarrett Synek, who threw for 2,903 yards and 33 touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing, also graduated and is now a member of the Nebraska Cornhusker football team.
The offense’s conductor this year will be Johnny Whyrick, who moved to Hastings from Greeley, Colo. The sophomore is stepping into some big shoes, but Shoemaker believes he’ll be a big part of the team’s success, especially as he gets more comfortable with his teammates.
“The greatest part about Johnny is that he’s been very coachable and wants to learn. I’ve seen him get better every single day and seen him get more comfortable,” the coach said. “You have a new receiver and new quarterback, and it just takes some time; Jarett had been throwing to those guys for six or seven years, so he knew exactly where a guy broke and that kind of thing. That’s going to take some time.
“The more we can keep it simple for Johnny early on, we can expand that and we can put ourselves in a good position at the end of the year.”
Shoemaker is excited about the team’s potential on defense. With Dreher and Jett Samuelson anchoring the D from the secondary. The Tigers will add a key member to the linebacking corps, in Oaklyn Smith, who transferred from Adams Central. Smith will also play a role on offense in the backfield.
“We actually feel really good defensively,” Shoemaker said. “The defense is really going to help the offense a lot in the first part of the season. They all run to the ball well, tackle well, and if they can stay dialed in we’ll be in good shape.”
Fans won’t have to wait long to see the new-look Tigers, as they’ll be playing in one of just four games scheduled for Week 0 of the prep season, beginning Friday. Hastings will host Lincoln North Star, which went 3-5 last season.
The two teams opened the year in 2020, with the Tigers leaving Lincoln with a 35-8 victory. In that game, HHS wasn’t able to pull away from the Class A opponent until the second half.
There are only four games being played in the state during Week 0, but Shoemaker believes the early game will give his team an advantage in that it will already know what kind of adjustments it needs to make after the first game.
“I think it’s great. I don’t think we’ll be fully prepared, especially the young kids that haven’t played; it’s going to be an eye opener,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of young kids play over the years, and once you get that first snap and get popped in the mouth then it’s over and you’re ready to go. The earlier you can play, that’s huge. We’ll have a game under our belt before we play McCook, and I think that’s going to be a really big benefit for us throughout the season.”
2021 schedule
8/20 vs. Lincoln North Star; 8/27 at McCook; 9/3 vs. Scottsbluff; 9/10 at Gering; 9/17 vs. Alliance; 9/24 at Seward; 10/1 vs. York; 10/8 at Aurora; 10/22 vs. Northwest
