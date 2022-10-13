LEXINGTON — The Hastings boys cross country team punched their ticket to the state meet by placing second at the Class B, District 4 meet.
The Tigers scored 40 points and were led by Juan Ceron Millan, who was fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 29.20 seconds. Diego Chojolan (18:07.60), Evan Struss (18:11.10), and Kevin Vuong (18:17.40) placed 10th, 11th, and 14th, respectively.
On the girls side, Hastings finished fourth as a team, just missing out on a state berth. Lilliana Widhelm (21:48.90) and Kelyn Henry Perlich (22:14.00) both qualified for state as individuals, placing 11th and and 14th.
The state cross country meet will be Oct. 21 at the Kearney Country Club.
Wilcox-Hildreth's Grant Henery and Micah Johnson placed fourth and eighth, respectively, at the D-5 district meet to earn a berth in the state meet. Johnson ran the race in 18:31.89, while Henery's time was 18:10.47.
MINDEN — Minden defeated Holdrege 25-14, 25-16, 26-18. Mattie Kamery tallied 16 kills and 17 assists, while Myla Emery had 13 and 12 assists. Kamery also had seven aces.
Deshler, Harvard, Blue Hill
Harvard went 0-2 in its triangular on Thursday.
Against Deshler, the Cardinals lost 25-10, 25-7. Taylor Braun and Zahna Reutzel each had two kills. Harvard also lost to Blue Hill 25-13, 25-16. Braun and Hannah Harms both had two kills in that match.
No stats were available for Blue Hill or Deshler.
HEBRON — Thayer Central beat Johnson County Central 58-8. Jordan Mariska rushed for 155 yards, while Triston Wells tallied three touchdowns. Will Heitmann added a pair of scores. Gunner Mumford totaled 12 tackles, and Grant Wiedel had two interceptions.
