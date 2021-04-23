HASTINGS — “It’s not about points. It’s not about districts. It’s just about going out and competing, being the best team we can be out there. Today took 10 innings, but we were able to come out on top.”
Hastings head baseball coach Blake Marquardt spoke highly and humbly about his team’s performance on Friday at Duncan. After the Grand Island Islanders were able to tie it up and take the lead at three different points, the Tigers were able to pounce on the bullpen, walking it off, 6-5, in the 10th inning.
A pitchers’ dual ensued from the first pitch, including GISH starter, senior Jaden Jurgensmeier, who went 8 1/3 innings of four-run baseball.
“Jaden threw all three pitches for strikes today,” GISH coach Kirby Wells said. “He was around the zone, and commanded the zone. I don’t think he walked anybody, and that is what we have to do out of our starting pitchers.”
It was not until his third batter faced in the fifth inning that Jurgensmeier fell behind in a count.
Hastings senior starter Trayton Newman went toe-to-toe with Jurgensmeier to keep the offense in the game, allowing only one run in his first six innings of work.
The first run came in the second inning for GISH, with a two-out hit by by junior Tyler Fay preceded a Carson Leiting double for a 1-0 Islanders lead.
In the fifth inning, the Tigers started getting to Jurgensmeier with a leadoff single from senior Luke Stevens. A bunt from Cambren Montague and single by sophomore Cameron Brumbaugh put Stevens 90 feet from tying the game. He did just that aftet Sullivan got a ball deep enough in left field for the sacrifice fly.
The Tigers took a 2-1 lead the next inning on a costly error on what should have been a routine double play to end the sixth inning.
Down to their final out of the game, GISH scored Fay to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
After a leadoff single in the ninth inning, GISH made more two-out magic, scoring two runs on a single and bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.
The Tigers returned the favor, getting a leadoff single before a flyout in foul territory. The home team got another runner onto base on a single, ending the night for Jurgensmeier in favor of senior Zach Kissack.
Kissack, inheriting runners on first and second, saw the lead evaporate on the fourth pitch, giving up a two-run single to Newman to tie the game, 4-4, and send it to the 10th inning.
As it were in the two previous scoring opportunities for GISH, a two-out rally came through for a run on a single by sophomore Eli Arends.
In the bottom half of the 10th inning, the Tigers got the bases loaded with one out, but the second out came on a forceout at home and brought senior Justin Musgrave to the plate. The first pitch to Musgrave went haywire, advancing each runner 90 feet. With a 1-1 count, Kissack would miss the catcher, which plated the walk-off run for the Tigers.
“It showed that they didn’t want to get to the bullpen tonight, but we hung in there,” Marquardt said. “And you have to tip your hat to that pitcher (Jurgensmeier), because that is a really good pitcher today.”
Sullivan proved to be a catalyst for the Tiger offense, hitting in a run and crossing the plate twice, including the game-winner.
GISH...........010 000 102 1 — 5 8 1
HAS..........000 011 002 2 — 6 11 3
