LINCOLN — Hastings Brayden Schram went into the state meet seeded fifth, and after earning a bye in the first round, he notched a victory that ensured he’d be playing in day two.
Schram — the Tigers’ No. 1 singles player — beat Lexington’s Gresysen Strauss, the 12th seed, by a score of 6-0, 6-2. He then fell to No. 4 Aidan McDowell of Crete on back-to-back 6-1 sets. The second-round victory clinched a medal for Schram, who can place as high as fifth on Friday.
Also in No. 1 singles, Adams Central’s Barrett Shea fell 6-2, 6-0 to Brownell-Talbot/Concordia’s Ian Jenkins.
In the No. 2 singles competition, Hastings Parker Ablott fell 6-2, 6-4, while Adams Central’s Carter Lipovsky dropped his match 6-0, 3-6, 10-5.
Both the Patriots’ and Tigers’ No. 1 doubles teams lost in the first round. AC’s Drew Goracke and Tate McIntyre lost in a tiebreaker, 5-7, 7-5, 10-6. HHS’ Wyatt Tate andd Mason Kusek fell to the 11th-seeded duo from Scottsbluff.
Adams Central’s Spencer Willems and Evan Schumm won their first match in No. 2 doubles, beating the Lincoln Christian team 7-6, 7-3, 6-2. But the pair fell to Omaha Skutt — ranked fourth — in the second round. Hastings’ Jackson Graves and Benjamen Hafer followed a similar path, winning in the first round 6-2, 6-4 but then falling 6-1, 6-1 to Lexington, which was seeded third.
Friday’s action begins at 9 a.m.
