Hip-Hop at 50
Buy Now

Breakdancer Victor Montalvo, 27, of Kissimmee, Fla., performs in New York City on June 22, 2021.

 Ted Shaffrey/AP

NEW YORK — Hip-hop was born in the break — that moment when a song’s vocals dropped, instruments quieted down and the beat took the stage.

At the hands of the DJs, that break moment became more: a composition in itself. The MCs got in on it, speaking their own clever rhymes. So did the dancers, b-boys and b-girls. Graffiti artists took it to the streets of New York City.

0
0
0
0
0