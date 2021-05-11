RED CLOUD — James Kimble, author of “Prairie Forge: The Extraordinary Story of the Nebraska Scrap Metal Drive of World War II,” will speak 7 p.m. May 20 in a virtual event presented by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud.
Kimble will address his research and writing process and the effect of the scrap metal drive on the war effort. The program is part of the Cather Center’s Virtual Author Series.
Tickets are free, but pre-registration is required. Ticket holders will receive a Zoom link prior to the program’s starting time so they can connect.
Kimble is a propaganda historian, a documentarian, an exhibition curator, and the founding editor of the academic journal “Home Front Studies.” Previously, he has been a Fulbright Teaching Scholar at Croatia’s University of Rijeka and the director of forensics and speech at George Mason University.
He specializes in studying domestic propaganda and the way it helps to construct a rhetorical community even as it fosters depictions of an enemy or other. His books “Mobilizing the Home Front: War Bonds and Domestic Propaganda” and “The 10¢ War: Comic Books, Propaganda, and World War II” join numerous other publications in detailing the use of propaganda during the World War II era to foster loyalty and support from American citizens.
In 2018, his research on the identity of Rosie the Riveter went viral, appearing in People magazine, on the front page of the New York Times, and on the television show “Mysteries at the Museum.” The story ultimately achieved over 1.3 billion media exposures worldwide.
Kimble has received several prestigious awards, including a Senior Fellow Designation from the Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies, the President’s Award for Student Service, and the National Communication Association’s Karl R. Wallace Memorial Award.
To pre-register for the May 20 program call the Cather Center at 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
