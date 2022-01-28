SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Who said the second time isn’t as sweet? The Hastings College women’s basketball team won its second consecutive NAIA Division II national championship Tuesday by defeating Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) in the title game, 59-53.
The victory capped a season long journey for coach Tony Hobson and the Lady Broncos — a journey of highs and lows that saw them go from the preseason national favorites to conference runners-up to champions again.
“It’s like winning last year times five,” Hobson said. “Winning the second time is unbelievable. I didn’t believe that we could do it.
“It’s just been a steady process. Game to game, we were trying to break down little things to get better. It’s been totally different that last year. It’s been one little block on top of the other. Last year, we were farther along early and didn’t have as much to correct.”
Early in the season, the Lady Broncos looked like the team to beat. The blew out opponent after opponent during the first two months of the season and extended their winning streak to a school record 25 games.
Then, in its final game before the holiday break, HC got beat in Florida by an average NCAA Division III team from Indiana.
“Early on the season, I think things might have been too easy for us,” Hobson said. “We relied on getting by on our talent. And we were good enough to beat those people.
“At the time, (the loss to Franklin College) was no fun at all. It was a wake-up call. It was a good thing to happen to our team right before Christmas because we had to sit on it for two weeks. I think we realized then that we weren’t quite as invulnerable as we thought and that we had to improve a lot.”
And improve the Lady Broncos did. But not without some bumps along the road.
An early-January loss at then-No. 3 Sterling (Kan.) knocked HC from the No. 1 spot in the national rankings. Great Plains Athletic Conference rival Concordia replaced the Lady Broncos atop the poll, then won the first of three meetings between the two convincingly in Seward.
The two met again a month later, with the Bulldogs winning a down-to-the-wire thriller in front of 2,500 fans in Hastings. Less than a week later, HC was upset by Doane on its home floor.
That was the turning point for the Lady Broncos.
“During any season, there’s going to be some defining moments,” Hobson said. “There’s going to be things that happen that change a season. The Doane game, there’s no way we should’ve gotten beat. I think from then on, (our girls) really turned it on.”
In their next game at Briar Cliff, nothing went HC’s way. Yet, the team banded together and rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit to win in overtime.
The momentum continued the following week. HC tore threw the GPAC Tournament for the second straight year.
And when the national tournament began, the Lady Broncos weren’t going to be denied.
Fueled by improved intensity on the defensive end, HC knocked out Western Baptist (Ore.), Grand View (Iowa) and Evangel (Mo.) before exacting revenge on Concordia.
Tuesday’s win over Dakota Wesleyan, HC’s 16th straight in postseason play, gave a second national crown to a school that had never won one prior to last year.
And for the second straight season, the Lady Broncos posted more than 30 wins — something they had done only once before Hobson arrived.
“Losing the kids we lost and winning again is a pretty good feat,” he said. “We’re playing the best teams in the country two or three times a year and we’re still winning over 30 games. It means a lot.”
